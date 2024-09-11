Violence Erupts At Melbourne Defence Exhibition: Dozens Of Officers Injured, 39 Arrested

Anti-war protesters clashed with police outside the Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition in Melbourne on Wednesday. The confrontation led to the police deploying sponge grenades, flash-bang devices, and irritant sprays to manage the aggressive crowd.

Protesters hurled rocks, horse manure, and bottles filled with liquid at police officers. The violence extended to physical assaults on some attendees of the expo, according to a statement from a Victoria state police spokesperson.

Police Injuries and Arrests

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton reported that two dozen officers required medical treatment due to the unrest. A total of 39 individuals were arrested for various offences, including assaulting and obstructing police, arson, and blocking roads.

During the clash, protesters set fires in the street, disrupted traffic and public transport, and targeted police horses with missiles. Despite these actions, no serious injuries were reported. Some officers were spat at, and others were sprayed with a liquid irritant identified as acid, Patton added.

“This is the type of disgusting behaviour that we saw today from a group who were intent on confronting us,” Patton said. “If you wish to come and protest, do so peacefully. We will not tolerate criminal behaviour.”

Large-Scale Protest at Defence Exhibition

Approximately 1,200 protesters gathered outside the Melbourne venue, which is hosting Australia’s largest defence expo. Many demonstrators chanted pro-Palestine slogans through loudspeakers and waved Palestinian flags, while others displayed signs and flags related to various conflicts.

Protesters also pushed dumpsters towards police lines, and one individual climbed atop a truck stopped at traffic lights. Australian media described the police operation as the largest in Melbourne since the 2000 World Economic Forum.

Reaction and Response

Some attendees at the expo were reportedly doused with a red liquid by protesters. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the situation, emphasizing that while people have the right to protest, it must be conducted peacefully.

“You don’t say you’re opposed to defence equipment by throwing things at police. They’ve got a job to do and our police officers should be respected at all times,” Albanese told Channel Seven.

