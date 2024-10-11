Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

A curfew has been enforced across the French Caribbean island of Martinique following a surge of violent protests over the high cost of living, with authorities introducing measures to curb unrest.

A curfew has been enforced across the French Caribbean island of Martinique following a surge of violent protests over the high cost of living, with authorities introducing measures to curb unrest. Public gatherings have been banned, and the purchase of materials that could be used for arson is also prohibited. The curfew, which is set to last until Monday, comes after a significant escalation in violence, including the death of a protester and injuries to 26 officers.

Protests Begin Over High Food Prices

The protests, which began in September, have been driven by the demand for a reduction in local food prices, which are significantly higher than those in mainland France. Food prices in Martinique are reported to be 40% higher than those in France, prompting frustration among residents. The movement is led by the Assembly for the Protection of Afro-Caribbean Peoples and Resources, which argues for price alignment with mainland France.

Escalating Violence and Deaths

The unrest reached a peak on Thursday when dozens of protesters stormed the runway at the international airport in Martinique’s capital, Fort-de-France. As a result, flights were diverted to the neighboring island of Guadeloupe. Violent clashes have led to widespread destruction, including looting and burning barricades in various parts of the island. A department store was set alight in the chaos.

One protester died from gunshot wounds, and 26 officers were injured, some with bullet injuries. Authorities have stated that the police did not open fire during the incident. An investigation has been launched into the death of the protester.

Increased Tensions and Government Response

The violence led to the imposition of a curfew, and additional security measures have been put in place to restore order. The French Overseas Minister François-Noël Buffet condemned the violence, urging residents to act with “responsibility and calm.”

The unrest flared up again on Monday when police attempted to dismantle roadblocks set up by protesters, resulting in further confrontations. The situation is compounded by the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships faced by residents of Martinique.

Struggling Economy and Growing Discontent

The protests are also a reflection of long-standing frustrations with the high cost of living in France’s overseas territories. Mayor Didier Laguerre of Fort-de-France expressed understanding of the anger and suffering of the island’s 350,000 residents, acknowledging that people are struggling with the economic pressures.

A Call for Solidarity and Resolution

Despite the turmoil, there is recognition that dialogue and collaboration will be key to addressing the island’s grievances. The protests have highlighted the broader issue of inequality between France’s mainland and its overseas territories. As the curfew continues, the situation remains tense, with residents and authorities alike hoping for a peaceful resolution.

