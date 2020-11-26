As protests in Gilgit Baltistan continue unabated over election results, it is yet to be seen whether Imran Khan will concede defeat or not. The protestors have expressed that they will not move until justice is served.

The violent protests in Gilgit Baltistan against ‘rigged’ elections by Imran Khan government continue unabated. What started as peaceful protests have now taken a violent turn after police’s forceful attempts to suppress dissent. On Wednesday, the protesters took the roads to express their anger and frustration, burnt tyres and blocked the roads. The protestors opine that they will not move until justice is served.

Opposition has claimed Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has misused its power to claim victory and the elections are rigged. As Imran faces the ire of dissenters, his party has claimed that PTI is poised to form the government since they have won the majority of 23 assembly seats.

The political contention comes at a time when China is desperately seeking to gain complete political control over the region for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is believed that Imran declared the status of a provisional province to Gilgit Baltistan under this intensifying pressure.

Speaking about the election results, while the winner is yet to be announced, unofficial results indicate PTI’s emergence as the single largest party. Dawn reports that the PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen, which had a seat adjustment arrangement with the PTI.