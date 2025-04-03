Violent storms, including powerful tornadoes, ripped through the South and Midwest, leaving a trail of destruction and causing the deaths of at least four people.

Violent storms, including powerful tornadoes, ripped through the South and Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction and causing the deaths of at least four people in western Tennessee and Missouri, the Associated Press reported. The storms, which have already flattened homes and caused widespread damage, are expected to bring more severe weather, including life-threatening flash floods and record-setting rainfall, in the coming days, the report said.

The first wave of storms, which began late Wednesday, saw tornadoes and powerful winds tear through areas from Oklahoma to Indiana. One tornado in Arkansas reportedly threw debris nearly five miles into the air, with winds strong enough to destroy buildings.

Among those killed in Tennessee was a man whose home was severely damaged by a storm near Moscow, about 50 miles from Memphis. Ray Garcia of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told AP that officials in the area were already preparing for more storms on Thursday. “It looks like a swimming pool in my front yard,” Garcia reportedly said, describing the aftermath of the initial storm.

The devastating storm system prompted multiple tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings across a large swath of the US, stretching from Texas to West Virginia. Additionally, potentially deadly flash flooding was expected in the affected regions, with the National Weather Service warning of significant and life-threatening flash flooding through Saturday.

According to the report, the storm is being driven by a combination of warm temperatures, unstable atmospheric conditions, and moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. With more than a foot of rain expected in some areas over the next four days, forecasters have called the event “once in a generation to once in a lifetime,” warning of historic rainfall and severe impacts.

Tornado Emergencies and Rescues

The tornado emergency, which is the highest alert issued by the National Weather Service, was declared in Blytheville, Arkansas, on Wednesday evening. Debris shot up to an astonishing 25,000 feet in the air, with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management reporting damage across 22 counties from tornadoes, wind gusts, hail, and flooding.

Volunteer firefighters and rescue teams in Lake City, Arkansas, worked overnight to search through the wreckage and assist affected residents. Power and water outages were reported in the region.

In western Kentucky, four people were injured while seeking shelter in a vehicle beneath a church carport. Emergency responders told the agency that a tornado caused extensive damage to multiple buildings in the area.

Indiana Warehouse Collapse and Tornadoes in Oklahoma

In Indiana, two workers were injured on Wednesday when the roof and wall of a Sur La Table distribution center in Brownsburg collapsed under the strain of the storm, the report said. Elsewhere in the state, five semitrucks were overturned on Interstate 65 near Lowell due to high winds, while at least 10 school districts in Indiana canceled or delayed in-person classes on Thursday. Indianapolis Public Schools switched to remote learning due to power outages affecting multiple buildings.

In Oklahoma, a tornado touched down in the city of Owasso, causing damage to homes, power lines, and trees, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Widespread Power Outages and Flooding Concerns

As of Thursday morning, more than half a million customers across multiple states, including Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas, were without power, the report said, citing data from PowerOutage.us.

The National Weather Service has forecast additional heavy rainfall, particularly in parts of Texas, the Mississippi Valley, and the Ohio Valley, through Saturday. Some areas could see up to 15 inches of rain, with particularly high flood risks in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. Forecasters have warned that flash floods could inundate towns and sweep cars away.

Preparing for More Extreme Weather

As the storm system continues to move eastward, authorities are preparing for further extreme weather. According to the report, water rescue teams are being staged across the region, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is gearing up to distribute emergency supplies, including food, water, generators, and cots.

