Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Viral Pics | PIA Flight Lands In Lahore With Missing Wheel, Investigation Launched

Viral Pics | PIA Flight Lands In Lahore With Missing Wheel, Investigation Launched

PIA flight PK-306 landed in Lahore with a missing wheel, prompting an investigation into whether it was lost during takeoff or was already faulty at departure.

Viral Pics | PIA Flight Lands In Lahore With Missing Wheel, Investigation Launched


A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) domestic flight landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday with one of its rear wheels missing, raising serious aviation safety concerns. Fortunately, no incident or mishap occurred during the landing, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Image

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Flight PK-306, which departed from Karachi for Lahore, completed its journey despite missing a crucial wheel on its main landing gear. The PIA officials have initiated a thorough investigation to determine whether the aircraft took off from Karachi in this condition or if the wheel detached during takeoff.

Fragments of the missing wheel were discovered at Karachi airport, suggesting that the aircraft might have been in a compromised state before departure. “It appears that one of the rear wheels was already in a deteriorated condition when the aircraft took off,” an airline official stated.

Despite the missing wheel, the PIA spokesperson assured that the aircraft executed a “smooth and uneventful landing” as scheduled, with passengers disembarking normally. However, it was only during a routine post-flight inspection by the captain that the missing wheel was noticed.

“As per standard flight safety procedures, PIA’s flight safety team, along with Lahore airport officials, has initiated an investigation,” the spokesperson confirmed. The inquiry will also explore whether there was any possibility of the wheel being stolen, though officials consider such a scenario unlikely.

PIA emphasized that the aircraft is designed to handle such situations without posing immediate risks to passengers or equipment. The investigation findings are expected to provide further clarity on the incident, raising concerns about aircraft maintenance and pre-flight safety checks.

ALSO READ: Mega Iceberg A23a, Five Times The Weight of Mount Everest, Nears South Georgia: Impact On Marine Life Explained

Filed under

aviation safety Pakistan Karachi to Lahore flight news Lahore flight landing Pakistan Airlines safety issue PIA flight missing wheel PIA PK-306 investigation

newsx

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation
A six-month-old baby suff

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire
President Donald Trump’

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes...
Ukraine has agreed to a 3

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy
Vadodara police brought R

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction...
Justice Joymalya Bagchi,

Who Is Joymala Bagchi? New Supreme Court Judge To Be Appointed On 17 March
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation

500 Kg Beef, Labelled As ‘Chicken’, Smuggling Racket Exposed Between Delhi-Goa After Years Of Operation

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire

Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes Viral

Watch | Donald Trump’s Sharp Reaction As Reporter’s Microphone Hits His Face – Video Goes...

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

Kursk Operation Ongoing, Ukrainian Troops Not Encircled: Zelenskyy

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction | Video

Vadodara Car Crash: Accused Denies Drunk Driving Allegations; Seen Limping In The Crime Scene Reconstruction...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips