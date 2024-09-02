A recent TikTok trend has gone viral, encouraging users to exploit a so-called “glitch” in Chase Bank’s system to withdraw unlimited funds without sufficient balances. However, what many thought was a clever hack quickly turned into a nightmare as Chase Bank labeled these actions as outright fraud, prompting swift corrective measures.

Understanding the Chase Bank ‘Glitch’ Trend

The trend initially gained traction with TikTok videos showing users seemingly accessing “free money” by exploiting a purported loophole in Chase Bank’s ATM system. These videos misleadingly demonstrated how users could deposit checks and immediately withdraw funds, even if the checks were not legitimate. As the trend spread, many users eagerly attempted to replicate the hack, believing it was a legitimate way to make easy money.

However, financial experts quickly pointed out that this trend was nothing more than a modern twist on an old scam—check fraud. The illusion of a “glitch” was created by depositing fraudulent checks that temporarily inflated account balances before the checks inevitably bounced.

Chase Bank’s Response to the Fraud

Chase Bank has been quick to respond to this fraudulent activity. In a statement, a Chase spokesperson emphasized, “Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds is fraud, plain and simple.” The bank has since corrected any potential bugs in its ATM systems and has begun the process of recovering the illegally withdrawn funds.

Accounts involved in the scam have been frozen, and users have reported substantial negative balances, with some facing deductions as high as $40,000. This serves as a stark warning to those who participated in the trend, as they are now being held accountable for their actions.

Expert Warnings Against Viral Money Scams

Financial educator Jim Wang has warned the public about the dangers of such scams. He highlighted that exploiting bank errors or supposed glitches constitutes fraud. “If you ever find mysterious money deposited into your account due to a bank error, report it immediately. It’s not your money, and the bank will want it back. Don’t spend it, don’t move it, just leave it alone and notify the bank,” Wang advised in a TikTok video.

Wang further cautioned that falling for viral money “tricks” often leads to severe consequences, including legal trouble, fines, and damaged credit. The Chase Bank glitch scam is just one example of how social media trends can push people into making financially disastrous decisions.

This incident is a clear reminder that not everything that goes viral on social media is safe or legal. What started as a seemingly harmless TikTok trend has led to serious financial and legal repercussions for many. Chase Bank’s firm response underscores the risks of participating in such schemes, urging individuals to approach viral trends with caution and skepticism.