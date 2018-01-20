A hilarious action has made a US senator the subject of comedy on Twitter. A Republican US senator, Orrin Hatch video went viral on Twitter when he reached out for a pair of glasses he wasn't wearing and instead of realising his error, then proceeded to remove them and continued his speech. Look how Twitterati reacted to the viral video of US Senator Orrin Hatch.

The Senator office posted a tweet on this matter and confirmed that it was a joke

The ambience was quite tense during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen. But a few moments later, it turned into a comedy show when the US Senator Orrin Hatch was seen removing his invisible glasses. After someone uploaded the hilarious incident video on the social media, the video went viral. It was really a hilarious incident that made people laugh out loud on Twitter. The 83-year-old senator was fazed by the non-existent glasses. He certainly did not show it and reacted the way like nothing had happened and continued its speech.

His office later posted a tweet on the matter and confirmed that it was a joke and the senator had forgotten his glasses that morning. The post said,”Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They’re new, you’ve probably never heard of them”. Since being tweeted, the video has been liked over 2 lakh times and retweeted over 90,000 times and people still cant’stop themselves from laughing. According to The Hill, Matt Whitlock, Orrin Hatch’s communications director, chalked up the funny moment to ‘muscle memory. “He forgot them at home, so it was simply muscle memory to reach to take them off before his questioning began,” said Mr Whitlock.

Some people on Twitter even said that it was normal to forget things sometimes but the social media users were really waiting for this kind of funny thing to happen. They lost their calm and couldn’t stop laughing at the senator’s funny blunder.

Look this is how Twitterati reacted to the viral video of US Senator Orrin Hatch:

