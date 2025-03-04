Viral Video: 78-Year-Old Donald Trump Limping In New Clip Sparks Health Concerns, POTUS’ Dragging Leg Again In Spotlight

This is not the first time Trump’s physical movements have sparked discussion. In 2023 and early 2024, several videos surfaced showing him limping, dragging his leg, or appearing to struggle with balance at public events.

A recent video featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf has reignited public speculation about his health. The footage, shared by a groundskeeping company reportedly working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, shows him appearing to struggle while stepping out of a golf cart and seemingly dragging his right leg.

As the video went viral, users on social media platform X began debating whether Trump might be dealing with an underlying neuromuscular or orthopedic condition.

🚨 WATCH: After months of footage showing 80 year old Trump dragging his right leg, new video from yesterday's golf outing shows him struggling to step out of a cart—his legs looking far from stable. What's going on here? pic.twitter.com/EENBARsPHO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 2, 2025

Experts Weigh in on Possible Health Conditions

Arun Gray, a UK-based sports scientist, suggested in an interview with the Daily Mail that Trump may have knock knee (bilateral knee valgus), a condition often seen in taller individuals or those with weak glute muscles. While typically not severe, it can contribute to knee strain, hip pain, and even arthritis.

However, other medical professionals pointed to more concerning possibilities. Dr. Veronika Matutyte, a gerontology expert, speculated that Trump’s gait could be linked to lumbar spinal stenosis, a post-stroke impairment, or a neuromuscular disorder such as Parkinson’s disease or ALS. Meanwhile, Dr. Rimas Geiga proposed that Trump might be experiencing peripheral neuropathy or mild cerebellar dysfunction, conditions that can impact balance and coordination.

Past Concerns Over Trump’s Mobility

This is not the first time Trump’s physical movements have sparked discussion. In 2023 and early 2024, several videos surfaced showing him limping, dragging his leg, or appearing to struggle with balance at public events.

Concerns over his mobility date back even further, to 2020, when he was seen dragging his right leg during a visit to a North Carolina laboratory.

Despite ongoing discussions about his physical health, Trump’s campaign has strongly denied any issues. They have labeled the speculation as politically motivated attacks aimed at undermining the former president, accusing opponents and media outlets of spreading misinformation.

