Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
Viral Video Captures Aftermath As 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert In Tonga

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga, triggering a tsunami alert. A viral video claims to show the aftermath, as authorities urge caution and vigilance.

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Tonga early Monday local time, prompting a tsunami warning for the Pacific island nation. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred approximately 100 kilometers northeast of Tonga’s main island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, indicating that hazardous waves could affect coastal areas within a 300-kilometer radius from the epicenter. Residents were advised to seek higher ground as a precautionary measure.

In the wake of the earthquake, a video has gone viral on social media, purportedly showing the immediate aftermath of the tsunami waves hitting Tonga’s shores. The footage depicts large waves crashing into coastal areas, causing significant flooding and damage. However, it’s essential to approach such viral content with caution. Previous incidents have seen unrelated or outdated videos misattributed to current events. For instance, a video circulated during the January 2022 tsunami in Tonga was later identified as footage from a tidal bore in Indonesia.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the recent earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged residents to remain vigilant.

Tonga, a Polynesian country comprising 171 islands, is home to just over 100,000 people, with most residing on the main island of Tongatapu. The nation is situated more than 3,500 kilometers off Australia’s east coast.

Residents and concerned individuals are encouraged to rely on official sources for updates and exercise discernment when viewing and sharing unverified content online.

