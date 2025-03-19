Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Viral Video | Chaos Erupts In Pakistan As Locals Loot Laptops, Tech Gear After FIA Busts Fake Call Center

FIA's cybercrime raid in Islamabad turned chaotic as locals looted a fake call center after 24 arrests. Foreign nationals escaped as security failed to control the scene.

Viral Video | Chaos Erupts In Pakistan As Locals Loot Laptops, Tech Gear After FIA Busts Fake Call Center


A high-profile cybercrime raid in Islamabad took an unexpected turn when locals stormed the targeted premises and looted expensive equipment. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a fake call center in Sector F-11 on March 15, arresting over 24 individuals, including foreign nationals, linked to an international fraud operation. However, in the aftermath of the operation, chaos unfolded as locals took advantage of the situation, making away with valuable electronic devices.

Watch:

According to reports, the fake call center was engaged in scamming individuals across different countries, with Pakistani and foreign nationals—including some Chinese citizens—reportedly operating the fraudulent business. The FIA’s Cybercrime Cell had been tracking the illicit activities for a while before launching the operation.

Despite multiple arrests, several suspects managed to escape during the raid. The scene soon descended into turmoil when security arrangements failed to control the crowd.

Shortly after the raid, groups of locals stormed the premises, seizing laptops, monitors, and other valuable equipment that should have served as evidence in the case. Viral social media footage captured people fleeing the building with stolen items while foreign nationals were also seen escaping amidst the disorder.

The looting has raised serious concerns about security lapses during high-profile raids. Critics argue that FIA officials should have implemented better measures to secure the site and prevent evidence tampering.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos of the incident, but the authenticity of some clips remains questionable. AI-based sources, including Ask Perplexity and Grok, suggested that certain footage might be from 2024. However, Pakistani officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the looting or the fate of the escaped suspects.

The FIA’s failure to secure the scene after the raid has now become a point of contention, sparking debates over law enforcement efficiency in handling cybercrime crackdowns.

fake call center scam FIA looting incident FIA raid Islamabad Islamabad cybercrime news Pakistani scam call center

