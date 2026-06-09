Donald Trump Humiliated At NBA Finals: POTUS Greeted With Loud Boos, Anti-Trump Chants At Madison Square Garden | WATCH

US President Donald Trump was greeted by loud boos and anti-Trump chants when he arrived at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday evening to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Trump continues to face in New York, with fans expressing their frustration both inside and outside the iconic arena before tip-off. As Trump’s motorcade approached Madison Square Garden, spectators gathered around the venue voiced their anger. Several fans were seen holding signs criticizing the president, while others made gestures of disapproval, including middle fingers and thumbs-down signs.

Some attendees shouted profanities directed at Trump.

“Put them gas prices down!” one fan yelled before directing an expletive at the president.

Another spectator shouted, “F— Trump, but we came here for the Knicks!”

Trump At NBA Finals

Opposition to Trump’s visit had already been building before he arrived at Madison Square Garden. His scheduled attendance generated criticism among Knicks supporters after enhanced security requirements reportedly resulted in the cancellation of a much-anticipated watch party that had been planned outside the arena.

The president’s visit also led to significantly tighter security procedures around the venue.

Trump, shown on camera during the national anthem, is booed loudly at MSG pic.twitter.com/NkWE4xsE2Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

According to reports from Mirror US, the security arrangements surrounding Trump’s attendance left many basketball fans and New Yorkers concerned about access and delays. Secret Service agents were stationed throughout the venue and screened spectators as they entered the historic Manhattan arena, home of the New York Knicks.

Earlier in the day, officials announced additional restrictions for fans attending the game.

Visitors were informed that bags would not be permitted inside the arena, including items that would normally be allowed under standard Madison Square Garden policies, because of the president’s presence.

Knicks Vs San Antonio Spurs

Trump had previously confirmed that he would attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Knicks were set to host the San Antonio Spurs in the first home game of the best-of-seven championship series. The Knicks entered the contest with a commanding advantage after winning the first two games of the series. The team now needs just two more victories to secure its first NBA championship since 1973.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the impact of Trump’s attendance on fans. Posting on Instagram on Sunday, she said the president’s appearance had “already has been a vibe killer, because now the city has to shut down all the MSG watch parties that happen outside of the arena.”

She described the outdoor watch parties near Madison Square Garden as “the source of so much fun for everybody.”

Ahead of the game, the White House defended Trump’s decision to attend the NBA Finals.

“Sports are at the forefront of American culture, and President Trump loves them as the people’s president,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement provided to TIME.

“As a lifelong fan, President Trump looks forward to watching the Knicks compete to bring home their first NBA championship in more than 50 years at Madison Square Garden tonight. U.S. Secret Service and NYPD’s important efforts will ensure this historic game is safe for all attendees.”

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