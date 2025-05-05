Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Viral Video: Khalistani Parade In Canada Calls For Deportation Of 8 Lakh Hindus, Features Effigies Of Modi, Shah, Jaishankar

Viral Video: Khalistani Parade In Canada Calls For Deportation Of 8 Lakh Hindus, Features Effigies Of Modi, Shah, Jaishankar

Khalistani parade in Toronto sparks global outrage with Hindu hate slogans, mock jail with Modi effigies, and calls to deport 8 lakh Hindus. Viral video draws sharp criticism.

Viral Video: Khalistani Parade In Canada Calls For Deportation Of 8 Lakh Hindus, Features Effigies Of Modi, Shah, Jaishankar


A parade organized by Khalistani sympathisers in Toronto, Canada, has triggered widespread outrage after it openly called for the deportation of 8 lakh Hindus from the country. The controversial parade took place at the Malton Gurdwara and featured a large truck showcasing a mock jail, with effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inside it.

The event has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp condemnation from both Indian diaspora and international observers. A video of the parade, shared by Canadian Hindu community leader Shawn Binda, exposed the display as a direct act of hate targeting the Hindu community. “This isn’t a protest against India’s government. It’s blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group, notorious for Canada’s deadliest attack, yet arrogantly claiming the right to stay,” Binda posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The phrase “Canada’s deadliest attack” refers to the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, which was orchestrated by Khalistani extremists. The flight, named ‘Kanishka,’ was flying from Montreal to Bombay and exploded mid-air, killing 329 innocent people.

The recent parade is part of a disturbing trend. Just days earlier, Sikh and Hindu religious places in Canada were defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti. Khalistan flags and provocative visuals were also displayed at the annual Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey last month. That event drew backlash for featuring “wanted” posters targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman also condemned the parade. Sharing the same video, he questioned if newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government would act any differently than that of Justin Trudeau. “The jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage… But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign-funded menace to society,” he wrote.

The anti-Hindu tone of the parade has worried many within the community. The Coalition of Hindus of North America called the incident a “shameful day” and demanded serious attention from government bodies. “The world has seen this template before and needs to be alarmed. Will city, provincial and national institutions take note? Will human rights groups or the media cover it?” the organization asked in a public statement.

These events highlight growing tensions and the potential danger of foreign-funded extremist ideologies taking root in democratic societies. Despite international criticism and a viral outcry, Canadian authorities have yet to respond officially to the parade or its inflammatory content.

ALSO READ: Trump Says He’s Unsure Whether Due Process Applies to All in the US

Filed under

Khalistan terrorism Khalistani parade Canada Modi effigy parade

newsx

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns
newsx

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad
Despite Sunrisers Hyderab

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev...
Israel has approved a new

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...
newsx

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India
Trump suggested that the

Trump Proposes Reopening Alcatraz to House ‘America’s Most Ruthless And Violent Offenders’: All You Need...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev Unadkat

‘Calmness Is Key’ Despite Losses, Pat Cummins Gets Thumbs Up From Mohammed Shami And Jaydev...

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military Plan Is And Why It’s Raising Global Alarm | Explained

Israel Plans To Capture All Of Gaza Under New Plan – What The New Military...

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Pakistan Tests Fatah 120 km Missile Amid Rising Tensions With India

Entertainment

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan Injured In Major Car Accident In Ahmedabad

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media