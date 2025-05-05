Viral Video: Khalistani Parade In Canada Calls For Deportation Of 8 Lakh Hindus, Features Effigies Of Modi, Shah, Jaishankar

A parade organized by Khalistani sympathisers in Toronto, Canada, has triggered widespread outrage after it openly called for the deportation of 8 lakh Hindus from the country. The controversial parade took place at the Malton Gurdwara and featured a large truck showcasing a mock jail, with effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar inside it.

The event has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp condemnation from both Indian diaspora and international observers. A video of the parade, shared by Canadian Hindu community leader Shawn Binda, exposed the display as a direct act of hate targeting the Hindu community. “This isn’t a protest against India’s government. It’s blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group, notorious for Canada’s deadliest attack, yet arrogantly claiming the right to stay,” Binda posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The phrase “Canada’s deadliest attack” refers to the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, which was orchestrated by Khalistani extremists. The flight, named ‘Kanishka,’ was flying from Montreal to Bombay and exploded mid-air, killing 329 innocent people.

The recent parade is part of a disturbing trend. Just days earlier, Sikh and Hindu religious places in Canada were defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti. Khalistan flags and provocative visuals were also displayed at the annual Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade in Surrey last month. That event drew backlash for featuring “wanted” posters targeting PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman also condemned the parade. Sharing the same video, he questioned if newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government would act any differently than that of Justin Trudeau. “The jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage… But the Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on most hateful foreign-funded menace to society,” he wrote.

The anti-Hindu tone of the parade has worried many within the community. The Coalition of Hindus of North America called the incident a “shameful day” and demanded serious attention from government bodies. “The world has seen this template before and needs to be alarmed. Will city, provincial and national institutions take note? Will human rights groups or the media cover it?” the organization asked in a public statement.

These events highlight growing tensions and the potential danger of foreign-funded extremist ideologies taking root in democratic societies. Despite international criticism and a viral outcry, Canadian authorities have yet to respond officially to the parade or its inflammatory content.

