Viral Video: Man Turns His Balcony Into A Pizza Selling Spot In Oslo, Receives 70 Orders In Just 90 Minutes | WATCH

Oslo: A man in Oslo, Norway, has gone viral online after transforming his home balcony into a makeshift pizza-selling spot. What started as a small and experimental idea quickly turned into an unexpected success, with the man reportedly receiving around 70 orders within just 90 minutes. As per reports circulating on social media, the man began preparing and selling freshly made pizzas directly from his residential balcony.

Local Experiment Draws Immediate Attention

The unusual setup instantly caught the attention of people living nearby, who were intrigued by the idea of ordering food from a home instead of a regular restaurant.

Social Media Boosts Demand Rapidly

The buzz around the balcony pizza spread quickly through social media platforms and messaging groups. Within a short span of time, curiosity turned into real demand, and orders started coming in rapidly. What began as a casual experiment soon transformed into a surprisingly busy mini food service.

A man who started selling pizza from his balcony in Oslo, Norway, received 70 orders in 90 minutes.pic.twitter.com/gJBtwzsvHe — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 6, 2026

Online Users Praise Creative Idea

The viral story has sparked widespread discussion online about low-cost, creative business ideas and how social media can turn simple concepts into local sensations. Many users appreciated the effort, calling it a smart and innovative approach to starting something new without major investment.

Future Of Balcony Pizza Venture Unclear

While it is still not confirmed whether the man will continue this unusual venture in the long run, the story has already gained attention for its originality and unexpected success, making it one of the more unique viral food stories of recent times.

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