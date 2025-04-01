Viral Video | Massive Explosion In Malaysia: Gas Pipeline Fire Injures 33, Triggers Evacuations

A man was shot dead by police at Milton Keynes railway station after reports of him carrying a firearm. Officers responded swiftly, but he was pronounced dead at 1:44 pm.

A massive explosion on the outskirts of Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, has left at least 33 people injured after a gas pipeline operated by state-owned energy firm Petronas caught fire. The blaze, which was visible from several kilometers away, forced authorities to evacuate nearby residential areas as firefighters worked to control the flames.

Massive gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, #Malaysia triggers a mushroom-shaped explosion, sparking evacuations near a residential area. pic.twitter.com/Bl8S9yfGaX — RRN News (@RRNupdates) April 1, 2025

Fire Triggers Chaos; Six Hospitalized

Authorities confirmed that out of the 33 injured, six have been hospitalized, while others received medical attention for minor injuries. Rescue operations are underway, with emergency teams swiftly responding to the disaster.

“Dozens of firefighters were immediately rushed for rescue operations. The team identified a burst pipeline as the cause of the fire,” an official stated.

Explosion Captured on Video; Massive Flames Seen

Videos circulating on social media show a fiery mushroom cloud rising into the sky, followed by thick plumes of smoke. Eyewitnesses described the moment of the explosion as sudden and terrifying.

“All of a sudden, we heard a loud bang and then total chaos. We immediately left the house and soon saw other residents leaving too,” a local resident told a Malaysian newspaper.

Petronas Pipeline Shut Down After Leak

Investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a gas pipeline leak stretching approximately 500 meters (1,600 feet). In response, authorities swiftly shut off the valve to the affected pipeline, which belongs to Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas company, Petronas.

Authorities on High Alert

Emergency responders remain at the scene, closely monitoring the situation to prevent further damage. Officials have urged residents to stay away from the area until authorities declare it safe. The cause of the leak is currently under investigation.

As Malaysia deals with this alarming incident, concerns over gas pipeline safety and maintenance are expected to be a major focus for authorities in the coming days.

