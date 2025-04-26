Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Viral Video | Massive Fire Erupts At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, Shuts Down Operations, Flights Cancelled

Viral Video | Massive Fire Erupts At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, Shuts Down Operations, Flights Cancelled

A huge fire at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport halted all flights after a Pakistan Army plane’s tire caught fire during landing. No casualties reported.

Viral Video | Massive Fire Erupts At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, Shuts Down Operations, Flights Cancelled

No Casualties Reported in Lahore Airport Fire; Past Incidents Highlight Ongoing Safety Issues


A major fire erupted at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday, causing the cancellation of all scheduled flights. According to sources, the fire started when a Pakistan Army plane’s tire caught fire during landing.

Emergency fire engines were immediately sent to the scene to control the flames. In the wake of the incident, the airport authorities have temporarily closed the runway to ensure safety and prevent any further mishaps.

Videos of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing the chaos and panic among passengers at the airport. In a 32-second viral video, thick black smoke can be seen rising as passengers discuss the terrifying event amidst the heavy smoke cloud.

Fortunately, no reports of injuries, casualties, or major property damage have emerged so far. The quick response from fire services helped in containing the situation before it could escalate further.

This fire incident has again raised concerns about the safety and infrastructure of Pakistan’s airports. Notably, Allama Iqbal International Airport has witnessed similar incidents in the past. On May 9th last year, a short circuit led to a fire in the ceiling of the immigration counter, which severely disrupted the entire immigration system at the airport.

These repeated incidents highlight the ongoing issues with Pakistan’s airport infrastructure and the urgent need to enforce stricter security and maintenance standards to avoid such dangerous situations in the future.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage to ensure the runway can be reopened safely for operations.

ALSO READ: Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Busted in Gujarat: 550+ Nabbed As Cops Unleash Full Force In Crackdown

Filed under

Allama Iqbal International Airport fire Lahore airport fire Lahore flight cancellations

The moment unfolded as Ze

Zelenskyy Applauded at Pope Francis’s Funeral as World Leaders Pay Respects
newsx

Suresh Raina Questions MS Dhoni’s CSK Auction Role, Claims ‘He Wants 4-5 Players…’
newsx

Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu
In the wake of the recent

Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre’s Directive Following Pahalgam Attack
The Kailash Mansarovar Ya

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Take Place Between June And August 2025
Visitors to the small byl

Army Demolishes House of Wanted Terrorist in Pulwama After Baisaran Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Zelenskyy Applauded at Pope Francis’s Funeral as World Leaders Pay Respects

Zelenskyy Applauded at Pope Francis’s Funeral as World Leaders Pay Respects

Suresh Raina Questions MS Dhoni’s CSK Auction Role, Claims ‘He Wants 4-5 Players…’

Suresh Raina Questions MS Dhoni’s CSK Auction Role, Claims ‘He Wants 4-5 Players…’

Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu

Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu

Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre’s Directive Following Pahalgam Attack

Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre’s Directive Following Pahalgam Attack

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Take Place Between June And August 2025

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Take Place Between June And August 2025

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After