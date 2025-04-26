Viral Video | Massive Fire Erupts At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, Shuts Down Operations, Flights Cancelled

A huge fire at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport halted all flights after a Pakistan Army plane’s tire caught fire during landing. No casualties reported.

A major fire erupted at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Saturday, causing the cancellation of all scheduled flights. According to sources, the fire started when a Pakistan Army plane’s tire caught fire during landing.

Emergency fire engines were immediately sent to the scene to control the flames. In the wake of the incident, the airport authorities have temporarily closed the runway to ensure safety and prevent any further mishaps.

Videos of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, showing the chaos and panic among passengers at the airport. In a 32-second viral video, thick black smoke can be seen rising as passengers discuss the terrifying event amidst the heavy smoke cloud.

Fortunately, no reports of injuries, casualties, or major property damage have emerged so far. The quick response from fire services helped in containing the situation before it could escalate further.

This fire incident has again raised concerns about the safety and infrastructure of Pakistan’s airports. Notably, Allama Iqbal International Airport has witnessed similar incidents in the past. On May 9th last year, a short circuit led to a fire in the ceiling of the immigration counter, which severely disrupted the entire immigration system at the airport.

These repeated incidents highlight the ongoing issues with Pakistan’s airport infrastructure and the urgent need to enforce stricter security and maintenance standards to avoid such dangerous situations in the future.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage to ensure the runway can be reopened safely for operations.

