‘Most Famous Couple On Instagram’: Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Reply To PM Modi At G7 | WATCH

It is Melodi moment again. Several videos have emerged from the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Evian-les-Bains, France, as leaders assembled to discuss world affairs, trade, Iran, and the Ukraine war. One viral video showed PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni interacting with each other. While the leaders were preparing for the group photo, Modi and Meloni were seen shaking hands and greeting each other with full enthusiasm. PM Modi can be heard saying to Meloni that they are popular on social media. Italian PM replied by saying, “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram”.

Last month, PM Modi visited Italy. The two leaders took social media by storm. PM Modi gifted Meloni a packet of Melody toffees. Meloni shared the video of PM Modi gifting her the toffees sating, “Thank you for the gift”. The term was coined by social media users after the netizens noticed the chemistry between the two leaders. The term was first used in 2023 after the two leaders met. It is a portmanteau of the names of two PMs.

Meloni used the term in 2024 while sharing a selfie with PM Modi.

“Hi friends, from #Melodi,” she had posted on X. In June 2025, she posted a selfie video with PM Modi from their G7 Summit interactions and captioned it as: “Hello, from the Melodi team,” she wrote in the caption. Since then, social media has made thousands of memes around it, gaining huge traction.

PM Modi At G7 Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined several global leaders for the traditional group photograph at the 52nd G7 Summit being held in the lakeside resort of Évian-les-Bains, France.

Demonstrating India’s active multilateral engagement and strong bonds with the international community, PM Modi posted the iconic group photo on X. Committing to a shared global vision alongside his counterparts, the Prime Minister captioned the picture, “With fellow leaders at the G7 Summit in Évian. We will keep working together to advance prosperity, sustainability and human well-being.”

Meloni literally said “We are most famous couple” during G7. So it’s official now 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Moi ji hesitate please #G7_Summit pic.twitter.com/MAepvKRQ0G — Bhimta’s Knight (@BhimPhobiaWatch) June 17, 2026

The traditional family photograph captured the high-profile leaders standing shoulder to shoulder, signalling a unified front against pressing global challenges. The gathering at the scenic resort town serves as a powerful testament to the collaborative spirit of the summit, where top leadership from the world’s leading economies and invited partner nations have converged.

Captured in that iconic frame alongside PM Modi were key world leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Kenyan President William Ruto and South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Several Indians Lost Their Lives’: With Trump In The Room, PM Modi Flags Indian Deaths In West Asia Conflict At G7