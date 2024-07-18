Viral Video Of Thomas Who Attempted Assassinating Donald Trump Being Bullied

In a viral video surfaced on social media, man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump – Thomas Matthew Crooks is seen being bullied by his mates in high school. In the video it can be seen that Thomas was sitting at his desk and his mates are pulling his pants in high school.

Crooks repeatedly tells the prankster to “stop,” saying, “Stop, you’re pulling my leg,” as the person behind the camera laughs.

Commenters on the video stressed that being bullied doesn’t justify Crooks’ actions. One user wrote, “Doesn’t seem like an assassination attempt to me, but how does a kid like that plan it?” Another commented, “Still can’t figure out how Trump connects to this kid shooting him,” while another said, “No matter how strong or numerous they are, if you stay silent, inner anger will consume you. Putting aside who he is and what he did, I’m speaking generally about bullying.”

User Reactions:

One user wrote, “More like victimizing him,” while another said, “I was bullied and picked on for being the ‘new girl’ when my parents moved me around. This is nothing. By the way, I never tried to assassinate anyone because of it. I turned out ‘mostly harmless.'”

Thomas Matthew Crooks was bullied in school, former classmates say.

Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, wounding the former president and two others, and killing firefighter Corey Comperatore. He was eventually killed by Secret Service snipers.

Former classmates claimed Crooks was “relentlessly” bullied in high school. He was a loner who liked hunting outfits and video games.

Jason Kohler, a former classmate, told KDKA that Crooks was often bullied and wore hunting outfits to class. Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. Sarah D’Angelo, another classmate, told The Wall Street Journal that Crooks had “a few friends” but “didn’t have a full friend group.”

A motive for the attack hasn’t been determined. Investigators later found explosives in Crooks’ car, parked near the rally site.

