Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses

Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, causing tremors in Bangkok. Buildings collapsed, and people fled in panic as the quake's impact spread across the region.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread tremors across the country, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicenter was recorded at latitude 21.93°N and longitude 96.07°E, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the tremor occurred 16 kilometers (10 miles) northwest of Sagaing around 12:50 pm local time (0620 GMT).

Panic and Tremors in Bangkok

The impact of the earthquake was felt beyond Myanmar, with significant tremors reported in Bangkok, Thailand. Residents were seen running out of buildings in fear, while videos circulating online showed people being shaken while dining at restaurants. Witnesses described the tremors as intense, with water splashing out of swimming pools due to the shaking.

VIRAL VIDOES:

The earthquake also caused severe structural damage in Bangkok. Reports indicate that buildings collapsed, including a skyscraper under construction, due to the powerful tremors. A viral close-up video captured the exact moment a high-rise crumbled, highlighting the sheer intensity of the earthquake’s impact.

Widespread Shaking Recorded

According to seismic experts, the earthquake in Myanmar triggered a magnitude 7.6 tremor that was strongly felt in Thailand’s capital. Many residents and office workers evacuated their buildings as a precaution. Videos from various parts of Bangkok show water cascading from rooftop pools, emphasizing the force of the tremors.

Authorities in both Myanmar and Thailand are assessing the full extent of the damage. Emergency response teams have been deployed in affected areas, and officials are urging residents to remain cautious as aftershocks are possible. Further updates are expected as investigations continue into the aftermath of the powerful quake.

7.2 magnitude earthquake Bangkok tremors Earthquake in myanmar Myanmar Earthquake Myanmar earthquake today Thailand earthquake

