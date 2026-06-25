Viral Video: Shehbaz Sharif Refuses To Share Umbrella With Prez Zardari, Iranian President Walks In Sun

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad appeared to show him walking under an umbrella while the visiting leader remained exposed to the sun. The footage, recorded during the official reception at Nur Khan Airbase, spread rapidly online and triggered criticism of Shehbaz Sharif from users questioning the protocol followed during the welcome ceremony.

The viral clip shows Shehbaz Sharif being shielded by an umbrella as Iranian President Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi walk beside him without similar cover. The video also appears to show Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari reaching towards the umbrella, after which Shehbaz Sharif moves slightly to the side. The brief moment quickly became the main talking point on social media despite the significance of the diplomatic visit.

Viral video of Shehbaz Sharif overshadows key Iran-Pakistan diplomatic discussions

This incident gave rise to many heated debates over social media, with a number of people wondering why the delegation from Iran was made to stand in the sun while Shehbaz Sharif had the umbrella with him.

The attention around the video overshadowed important discussions held during the visit. Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian officials held high-level talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in several sectors.

Diplomatic agenda beyond Shehbaz Sharif controversy included trade and security ties

Reports say that during meetings in Islamabad, both countries discussed increasing collaboration in trade, agriculture, technology and security. Iranian representatives also expressed interest in sourcing up to 60 per cent of the country’s meat imports from Pakistan.

The two sides further agreed to deepen cooperation on counterterrorism and cybersecurity, while broader discussions centred on regional stability and economic engagement. President Pezeshkian also met President Asif Ali Zardari, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi participated in a series of official meetings. The visit marked Pezeshkian’s first foreign trip since the recent conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. However, despite the diplomatic importance of the tour, the viral umbrella moment involving Shehbaz Sharif continued to dominate online conversations.

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