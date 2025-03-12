Viral Video | Shocking Footage Of Baloch Insurgents Hijacking Pakistan Train Released!

A dramatic hostage crisis unfolded in Pakistan’s Balochistan province after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express, a Peshawar-bound passenger train, on Tuesday. The armed insurgents detonated explosives on the railway tracks, forcing the train to a halt before taking passengers hostage.

Security forces launched a major counterterrorism operation, killing at least 27 militants and rescuing 155 passengers, including women and children. However, the situation remains tense as insurgents are reportedly holding more hostages, with suicide bombers deployed near them.

Explosive Attack Captured on Camera

The insurgents released a video showcasing the moment they blasted the railway tracks, bringing the train to a sudden stop in Bolan, a rugged mountainous stretch notorious for its treacherous terrain and slow-moving trains. Footage revealed plumes of black smoke rising from the train engine as chaos erupted among passengers.

With over 400 people onboard, the militants seized control of the train, injuring its driver, who later succumbed to his wounds. The passengers were held at multiple locations, with militants splitting into smaller groups to evade security forces.

Security Forces Continue Rescue Efforts

Pakistan’s security personnel engaged in intense gunfights with the insurgents, successfully rescuing a large number of hostages. However, 37 passengers sustained injuries during the operation and were rushed for medical treatment.

Authorities have sealed off the surrounding tunnels to prevent the militants from escaping, with gunfire and explosions continuing near the area of the standoff.

Emergency Response and Official Statements

In response to the crisis, Pakistan Railways has set up emergency help desks at Peshawar and Quetta railway stations to assist anxious relatives awaiting updates on their loved ones.

While the insurgents claimed to have released some hostages, officials refuted the claim. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry insisted that the hostages were freed due to the intervention of security forces, not the goodwill of the militants.

Security forces remain on high alert as efforts to neutralize the remaining militants and secure the hostages continue.

