A shocking video of a suspect pulling off an escape from a Johannesburg court has left social media users stunned and questioning security measures. The footage, which has gone viral, shows the man scaling down the courthouse walls before making a final leap to freedom.

The Suburban Control Centre, a South African defense company, shared the video on Facebook, identifying the escapee as Onoshana Thando Sadiki. He was in court for a hearing related to housebreaking and theft. As per reports, Sadiki made his move while the magistrate was speaking, dashing out of the courtroom and finding his way to an upper-floor window. From there, he began his descent and finally escaped.

A suspect escapes from a Johannesburg Court. He was arrested for housebreaking and theft. pic.twitter.com/GPUyfqfBUY — African Hub (@AfricanHub_) February 19, 2025

Social Media Reactions

The escape has sparked criticism online, with many questioning the security. Some, also found humour in the situation. “He is just demonstrating how he does his job,” one person commented. Another joked, “And that’s how he got away… while being videoed. How smart!”

Others were more concerned, pointing out the serious security lapse. “This man was arrested for a serious crime, yet he’s not in handcuffs?” one user questioned. Another commented, “Somebody needs to be charged for this. It’s like a scene from a movie! How did no one see this happening, except the cameraman?”

How Did He Escape?

According to media Sadiki made a sudden dash through the courtroom door before anyone could react. He then reached the exterior of the building and began scaling down like a Hollywood action scene.

The incident raises concerns about the security in and around the court, as well as the ease with which an accused criminal managed to evade custody in broad daylight. Authorities have yet to confirm whether Sadiki has been recaptured or not.

As the video continues to spread online, many are calling for immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

