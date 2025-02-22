Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Viral Video: Suspect’s Spider-Man-Style Escape in Broad Daylight From Court Leaves Social Media Users Stunned

Viral Video: Suspect’s Spider-Man-Style Escape in Broad Daylight From Court Leaves Social Media Users Stunned

The footage, which has gone viral, shows the man scaling down the courthouse walls before escaping.

Viral Video: Suspect’s Spider-Man-Style Escape in Broad Daylight From Court Leaves Social Media Users Stunned

Criminal escapes in broad daylight


A shocking video of a suspect pulling off an escape from a Johannesburg court has left social media users stunned and questioning security measures. The footage, which has gone viral, shows the man scaling down the courthouse walls before making a final leap to freedom.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Suburban Control Centre, a South African defense company, shared the video on Facebook, identifying the escapee as Onoshana Thando Sadiki. He was in court for a hearing related to housebreaking and theft. As per reports, Sadiki made his move while the magistrate was speaking, dashing out of the courtroom and finding his way to an upper-floor window. From there, he began his descent and finally escaped.

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Reactions

The escape has sparked criticism online, with many questioning the security.  Some, also found humour in the situation. “He is just demonstrating how he does his job,” one person commented. Another joked, “And that’s how he got away… while being videoed. How smart!”

Others were more concerned, pointing out the serious security lapse. “This man was arrested for a serious crime, yet he’s not in handcuffs?” one user questioned. Another commented, “Somebody needs to be charged for this. It’s like a scene from a movie! How did no one see this happening, except the cameraman?”

How Did He Escape?

According to media Sadiki made a sudden dash through the courtroom door before anyone could react. He then reached the exterior of the building and began scaling down like a Hollywood action scene.

The incident raises concerns about the security in and around the court, as well as the ease with which an accused criminal managed to evade custody in broad daylight. Authorities have yet to confirm whether Sadiki has been recaptured or not.

As the video continues to spread online, many are calling for immediate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also Watch: Get Out Modi , Get Out Stalin Trends On X, WHY?

Filed under

criminal social media South Africa

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Of India Involves 6 Ministries In Carbon Emissions Case

Supreme Court Of India Involves 6 Ministries In Carbon Emissions Case

‘Broken Seats, Cheating Passengers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India For Poor Experience

‘Broken Seats, Cheating Passengers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams Air India For Poor Experience

Tesla’s Entry In India: Even with Reduced Import Duty, Why Will It Still Cost Rs 35-40 Lakh?

Tesla’s Entry In India: Even with Reduced Import Duty, Why Will It Still Cost Rs...

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While Clicking Selfie, Internet Calls It Fake

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While...

New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 Identified In China: Scientists Warn Of Zoonotic Risk

New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 Identified In China: Scientists Warn Of Zoonotic Risk

Entertainment

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While Clicking Selfie, Internet Calls It Fake

Caught On Cam: Poonam Pandey Pushes Fan After Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss Her While

Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Husband? Rockstar Girl, 45, Secretly Gets Married To This Rich Businessman

Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Husband? Rockstar Girl, 45, Secretly Gets Married To This Rich Businessman

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Amid Her Burnouts: Report

As Ben Affleck Gets Legally Single, Actor Willing To Drop Everything For Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual Assault Case?

Under No Circumstances Can I Continue: Why Did Sean Diddy Combs’ Lawyer Quit Rapper’s Sexual

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey Bieber Gets ‘Really Concerned’

Justin Bieber Spotted Again With Strange Behaviour, Fans Worried About His Latest Appearance, Wife Hailey

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox