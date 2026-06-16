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Home > World News > Viral Video: Teen Shot, Buses Torched In Times Square As New York Celebrations Turn Chaotic

Viral Video: Teen Shot, Buses Torched In Times Square As New York Celebrations Turn Chaotic

New York's celebrations after the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years turned chaotic, with gunfire, stabbings, arson and vandalism reported across the city.

Shooting in Times Square creates marred celebrations (Images: X)
Shooting in Times Square creates marred celebrations (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 16:15 IST

The victory of the New York Knicks in the NBA was celebrated with enthusiasm throughout New York City, yet this excitement did not last long before turning into total chaos. People flooded the streets of the city to welcome their team’s victory, yet what should have been scenes of joy rapidly turned into chaos, including physical altercations, arrests, and destruction. Videos circulating on social media showed gunshots being fired near the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway in Times Square, one of the main gathering spots for New York fans. At least seven shots could be heard in the footage, sending hundreds of people running for safety. A 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital in a police vehicle because an ambulance was unable to get through the packed streets.

Celebrations spiral into violence as crowds overwhelm city streets

The disorder did not end with the shooting. According to reports, four people were stabbed as tensions escalated across parts of New York. Several others were injured while property damage mounted during the celebrations.

Another widely shared video showed police officers tackling a man in Times Square and recovering a loaded firearm from him. Authorities also faced attacks from some members of the crowd. Fans smashed police car windows with bats, damaged vehicles and lit fireworks in densely packed areas. People climbed traffic lights and lamp posts as celebrations grew increasingly unruly.

Vehicles torched and dozens arrested after night of disorder

Reports say that the damage spread to vehicles being used for transportation during upcoming World Cup events. Several people climbed onto school buses, entered them and even sat in the driver’s seats. Five school buses and five police vehicles were set on fire during the unrest. A Reuters witness reported seeing one of the yellow buses, hired by city authorities to transport soccer fans, engulfed in flames.

Ten police officers were injured during the disturbances. According to authorities, one officer was punched in the face while another was hit with a glass bottle. New York Police said 63 people were arrested, with charges including assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Historic championship remains a landmark moment for franchise

Despite the scenes of violence, the championship marked a major milestone for the New York Knicks. The team had not won the Larry O’Brien Trophy since 1973 and had not appeared in the NBA Finals since 1999.

This was only the third Finals appearance for the franchise since losses in 1994 and 1999 to the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs. New York finally ended its decades-long wait for a title with Saturday night’s victory. Authorities said tight security will remain in place ahead of Thursday’s championship parade celebrating the Knicks’ achievement.

Also Read: Suspect On Run After Striking ICE Agent With Vehicle, Triggering Gunfire | WATCH   

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Viral Video: Teen Shot, Buses Torched In Times Square As New York Celebrations Turn Chaotic
Tags: new yorkNew York shootingTimes square shooting

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Viral Video: Teen Shot, Buses Torched In Times Square As New York Celebrations Turn Chaotic
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