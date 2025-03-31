Virginia Giuffre Claims She Has ‘Four Days To Live’ After Car Accident, Shares Emotional Message

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, revealed she is in kidney failure following a severe car accident, stating she has only four days to live.

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network, made a shocking revelation on Monday. In an emotional Instagram post, the 41-year-old shared that she has been given only four days to live after a serious car accident that left her in kidney failure.

Giuffre posted a photo showing a visible head injury, expressing her heartbreak and desire to see her children one last time.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year,” she wrote. “When a school bus driver comes at you driving 110 km/h as we were slowing for a turn, no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.”

She further revealed her grim health prognosis, stating, “They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

Despite her condition, Giuffre remained strong, saying, “I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time. But you know what they say about wishes… Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. God bless you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Roberts (@virginiarobertsrising11)

Father’s Emotional Response

Following Giuffre’s heartbreaking post, her father, Sky W. Roberts, expressed his support and urged her not to give up.

“Virginia, my daughter, I love you and am praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand,” he commented.

Virginia Giuffre’s Legal Battle Against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre, who has been living in Perth, Australia, gained international attention after filing a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in 2021. She accused the British royal of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, claiming she was trafficked to London by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for the encounter.

The court filing detailed that Giuffre was “compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts” and that she feared for her life due to their power and influence.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied the allegations. However, in early 2022, the Duke of York reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre, reportedly for millions of dollars, without admitting any wrongdoing.