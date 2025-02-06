Virginia’s Democratic-Led House And Senate Approve Separate State Budget Amendment Plans

The Democratic-led Senate and House of Delegates in Virginia passed separate budget amendment proposals on Thursday, setting the stage for negotiations aimed at formulating a unified spending plan for Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s consideration.

Tax Relief Proposals

Both chambers proposed significant tax relief measures, including a $200 rebate for individual income tax filers and $400 for joint filers by October. Additionally, they suggested making the refundable earned income tax credit 20% of the federal credit.

These amendments seek to redirect Governor Youngkin’s original car tax relief plan, which aimed to offer a permanent refundable income tax credit of up to $150 for individuals earning under $50,000 annually and up to $300 for joint filers making under $100,000. The Democrats opposed Youngkin’s tip tax cuts, favoring broader rebates for all Virginians.

“We absolutely respect those working for tips,” said Democratic Del. David Bulova. “But many other workers, like those in manual labor and fast food, don’t receive such benefits.”

Education Initiatives

A key component of the amendments is education funding. Both chambers rejected Youngkin’s proposed $50 million allocation for private education vouchers, known as “opportunity scholarships.”

Instead, lawmakers proposed one-time $1,000 bonuses for teachers and support staff. They also allocated $223 million to lift a 15-year cap on state-funded school support positions, signaling a major investment in public education.

Neither chamber addressed contingency plans for potential federal changes to Medicaid funding. Virginia remains one of nine states with a trigger law that could swiftly end Medicaid expansion if federal support falters.

This issue gained urgency following a recent but short-lived federal pause on grants and loans, including Medicaid funding, which was later rescinded by a federal judge.

Gaming and Skill Games Regulation

One notable divergence between the House and Senate budgets is the treatment of “skill games” — slot-like betting machines. The Senate passed an amendment to tax and regulate these games, which had been banned in previous legislation.

The House opted to leave the issue untouched but proposed establishing a Virginia Gaming Commission to oversee all forms of gaming, including casinos and sports betting.

Path Forward for Budget Negotiations

Both chambers will now review and reject each other’s proposals, sending the bills to a conference committee. This small delegation of lawmakers will negotiate a compromise plan to present to Governor Youngkin.

As lawmakers continue discussions, key areas such as education funding, healthcare provisions, and gaming regulation will remain focal points for reaching a consensus on the state budget amendments.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

