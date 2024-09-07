A Vistara Airlines flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt was forced to make an emergency landing in Erzurum, Turkey, following a bomb threat that turned out to be false. The flight, carrying 234 passengers and 13 crew members, was diverted after a note reading “bomb on board” was discovered in the plane’s lavatory.

Flight UK27, en route to Germany, made an unscheduled landing at approximately 4:30 pm local time (1330 GMT) on Friday. Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed that all passengers and crew were evacuated safely, and no one was harmed.

Upon receiving the bomb threat, Turkish authorities initially considered diverting the plane to either Ordu or Trabzon, but eventually opted for Erzurum due to heavy air traffic. Erzurum governor Mustafa Ciftci later confirmed that all necessary search and examination procedures had been completed by 11:30 pm, and no bomb was found.

As a precaution, flight operations at Erzurum Airport were temporarily halted but resumed once the threat was deemed unfounded. Vistara Airlines assured passengers that an alternate flight with a fresh crew had been arranged to continue their journey to Frankfurt.

The incident created a brief period of alarm but was ultimately resolved without incident.

Also Read: Maldives Joins Regional Maritime Security Initiative with India, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius