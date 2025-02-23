Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Visuals| American Airlines Flight Escorted by Fighter Jets After Bomb Threat, Diverted to Rome

Visuals| American Airlines Flight Escorted by Fighter Jets After Bomb Threat, Diverted to Rome

Later updates revealed that after a thorough inspection, the security threat was deemed "non-credible." Passengers were taken to the terminal for screening while officials worked to determine the source of the bomb threat.

Visuals| American Airlines Flight Escorted by Fighter Jets After Bomb Threat, Diverted to Rome


In a dramatic mid-air security alert, American Airlines Flight AA292, en route from New York City to Delhi, was diverted to Rome-Fiumicino Airport on Sunday following a bomb threat. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, was intercepted by Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons as it entered Italian airspace.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to reports, the aircraft was flying near Turkmenistan when the crew received a bomb threat, prompting immediate coordination with aviation authorities. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 indicated that the plane made a U-turn over the Caspian Sea before heading towards Rome. Video footage surfaced on social media showing the tense moments as the fighter jets flanked the commercial airliner until it safely landed at Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport.

Upon landing, Italian security officials initiated a thorough investigation, conducting rigorous searches of the aircraft and questioning passengers and crew. Authorities have yet to disclose further details regarding the origin and credibility of the bomb threat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

American Airlines issued a statement confirming the diversion, emphasizing that the safety of passengers and crew remains their top priority. The airline expressed gratitude to Italian authorities for their swift response and cooperation.

Later updates revealed that after a thorough inspection, the security threat was deemed “non-credible.” Passengers were taken to the terminal for screening while officials worked to determine the source of the bomb threat. The aircraft was ultimately cleared for departure, though it remains unclear when the flight will resume its journey to Delhi.

The incident underscores the high-alert protocols in place for commercial flights and the swift response mechanisms designed to ensure passenger safety in the face of potential threats. Italian authorities continue their investigation to identify those responsible for the false alarm.

ALSO READ: American Airlines Flight AA292 From New York To Delhi Reportedly Diverted To Rome

Filed under

American Airline AA292 American Airlines Flight Bomb Threat

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing Dirty’ With Co-Star Neelam

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing...

ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results Announced: Find Out How To Check

ICSI CS Executive December 2024 Results Announced: Find Out How To Check

Russian Consulate in Marseille Comes Under Arson Attack, Two Held: Report

Russian Consulate in Marseille Comes Under Arson Attack, Two Held: Report

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be...

Entertainment

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing Dirty’ With Co-Star Neelam

Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When We Was ‘Playing

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine