Visuals| American Airlines Flight Escorted by Fighter Jets After Bomb Threat, Diverted to Rome

In a dramatic mid-air security alert, American Airlines Flight AA292, en route from New York City to Delhi, was diverted to Rome-Fiumicino Airport on Sunday following a bomb threat. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members, was intercepted by Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons as it entered Italian airspace.

According to reports, the aircraft was flying near Turkmenistan when the crew received a bomb threat, prompting immediate coordination with aviation authorities. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 indicated that the plane made a U-turn over the Caspian Sea before heading towards Rome. Video footage surfaced on social media showing the tense moments as the fighter jets flanked the commercial airliner until it safely landed at Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport.

Upon landing, Italian security officials initiated a thorough investigation, conducting rigorous searches of the aircraft and questioning passengers and crew. Authorities have yet to disclose further details regarding the origin and credibility of the bomb threat.

American Airlines issued a statement confirming the diversion, emphasizing that the safety of passengers and crew remains their top priority. The airline expressed gratitude to Italian authorities for their swift response and cooperation.

Later updates revealed that after a thorough inspection, the security threat was deemed “non-credible.” Passengers were taken to the terminal for screening while officials worked to determine the source of the bomb threat. The aircraft was ultimately cleared for departure, though it remains unclear when the flight will resume its journey to Delhi.

The incident underscores the high-alert protocols in place for commercial flights and the swift response mechanisms designed to ensure passenger safety in the face of potential threats. Italian authorities continue their investigation to identify those responsible for the false alarm.

