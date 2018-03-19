With more than 76% of the votes, Putin has proved that he is the most legitimate candidate to become the Russian head of state. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin has won around 75.91% votes with 70% of ballots counted. There were also reports of ballot stuffing and other cases of alleged fraud.

On Sunday evening, Vladimir Putin marched to a resounding victory in the Russian Presidential election. The victory has given Putin at least another six years in power and has recorded as his best ever election performance. With more than 76% of the votes, Putin has proved that he is the most legitimate candidate to become the Russian head of state. While the opposition is claiming the victory as foul, Putin is about to start his fourth term with highest voter turnout. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission (CEC), Putin has won around 75.91% votes with 70% of ballots counted. There were also reports of ballot stuffing and other cases of alleged fraud.

Putin rivals, Communists Party candidate Pavel Grudinin and head of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky have received 13.39% and 6.34% of the votes respectively. After the barring of Putin’s strongest critic, Alexei Navalny, the final outcome of the polls was always predictable. Navalny during his campaign has asked its supporters to boycott the fake vote. He claimed an ‘unprecedented violation’ during the voting process as he has his 33,000 observers across the country to register the difference between official turnout figures and those which were monitored. The election commission dismissed his claims, saying monitors sometimes misinterpret what they see.

According to reports, Putin’s scale of victory has marked an increase in his share of votes from 2012, where he won 64% of the total votes casted. Amid the rising tension with the West over spy poisoning, London has expelled 23 Russian diplomats. As per reports, West has expressed its displeasure with Russia over Putin’s involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal with a Soviet-designed nerve agent. After his victory, Putin dismissed the claims stating them as drivel, rubbish, and nonsense. During his address, he confirmed that Moscow is ready to cooperate with London in the investigation process. Also this week, Washington thrashed Russia saying it had tried to influence the 2016 US elections. Meanwhile, Putin has started his fourth term in the Kremlin with a motive to address the problems regarding poverty and poor healthcare.

