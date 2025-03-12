Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
  Vladimir Putin Holds Strategy Meeting In Kursk Amid Escalating Conflict

Vladimir Putin Holds Strategy Meeting In Kursk Amid Escalating Conflict

Kursk is the only Russian province where Ukraine has been able to gain some control during the war, making it a strategic focus for both nations.

Vladimir Putin Holds Strategy Meeting In Kursk Amid Escalating Conflict

Vladimir Putin


In a major military development, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at a command post of the Kursk group of forces, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS. The meeting comes at a crucial time, as the region remains a contested battleground in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Kursk is the only Russian province where Ukraine has been able to gain some control during the war, making it a strategic focus for both nations. As intense fighting continues, Russian forces have reportedly made advances into Ukraine’s Sumy region from the Kursk region, according to Army General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister.

During the briefing with President Putin, Gerasimov revealed that approximately 430 Ukrainian servicemen had surrendered in the Kursk region. He stated that the Ukrainian military, realizing the futility of further resistance, had chosen to lay down their arms. Additionally, he reported that over the past five days, Russian forces had regained control of 24 settlements and 259 square kilometers of territory in the Kursk region.

Diplomatic efforts

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the hostilities have gained momentum. Following peace talks in Jeddah, Ukraine has expressed its willingness to accept a U.S.-backed proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire. In a reciprocal move, the United States has agreed to lift its pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine. The negotiations have also set the stage for a broader peace process, with both sides appointing negotiating teams to engage in discussions aimed at ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security.

U.S President Donald Trump welcomed Ukraine’s decision to agree to the ceasefire proposal, emphasizing the importance of ending the ongoing bloodshed. He expressed hope that Russia would also accept the ceasefire, noting that soldiers from both nations continue to suffer heavy losses in what he termed a “horrible war.”

As tensions remain high on the battlefield, the international community awaits Russia’s response to the ceasefire proposal, which could mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

