Vladimir Putin Says Russia Is Ready To Compromise With Trump On Ukraine War

President Vladimir Putin states that Russia is open to negotiations and compromises regarding the Ukraine war, emphasizing military progress and the strengthening of Russia’s position. He also discusses the possibility of talks with Donald Trump, the future of Russian military bases in Syria, and the case of missing U.S. journalist Austin Tice

In a televised Q&A session, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to negotiate and make compromises on the ongoing Ukraine war, suggesting that he is open to talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump. Putin also highlighted the progress of Russian military forces and stated that Ukraine’s resistance was likely to wane as fewer Ukrainians remain willing to fight.

Putin Open to Talks with Trump on Ukraine War

During his annual state TV address, Putin revealed that Russia’s military objectives were moving toward completion. He dismissed claims that Russia was in a weak position, instead stating that the country had grown stronger since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Putin made it clear that he was willing to engage in negotiations and compromises with Ukraine, but emphasized that the willingness for talks must come from both sides. “Soon, those Ukrainians who want to fight will run out… there will be no one left who wants to fight,” Putin predicted.

Reports suggest that Putin is open to discussing a ceasefire agreement with Trump, but he ruled out making significant territorial concessions. Putin has consistently demanded that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions as a condition for peace talks.

Despite the progress, Putin acknowledged the complexity of the fighting, particularly as Russian forces continue to advance across Ukrainian territory. Russia currently controls about 20% of Ukraine, having seized several thousand square kilometers this year, including strategically important villages and cities.

Putin reiterated his belief that Ukrainian forces would eventually be expelled from Russia’s Kursk region, though he declined to provide a timeline for this outcome.

The Status of Russian Bases in Syria

Putin also addressed the ongoing situation in Syria, where Russia maintains several military bases. He mentioned that most of Moscow’s discussions with Syria’s new leadership had been positive regarding Russia’s continued military presence. While Putin acknowledged that Russia would need to consider whether to keep the bases, he dismissed claims that Russian influence in the Middle East had waned.

On a more humanitarian note, Putin was asked about the fate of U.S. reporter Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria in 2012. Putin said he planned to speak with Syrian officials, including former President Bashar al-Assad, about the case. The Tice family had previously appealed to Putin for assistance in locating their missing son.

Turning to Russia’s economy, Putin acknowledged signs of overheating and the resulting concerns about inflation. He warned that this economic pressure could become a significant challenge in the coming months.

New Weapons and Russia’s Military Superiority

Putin also touted Russia’s new “Oreshnik” hypersonic missile, which has already been tested against a Ukrainian military factory. He proposed a test involving Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, to demonstrate the missile’s invincibility and challenge Western air defense systems. “Let them determine some target for destruction… we are ready for such an experiment, but is the other side ready?” Putin remarked.

As Russia continues to advance its military objectives in Ukraine, President Putin remains open to negotiations with the U.S., particularly with Donald Trump. However, he made it clear that Russia’s demands, including Ukraine’s abandonment of NATO ambitions, would be crucial to any potential peace talks. The war continues to shape the geopolitical landscape, and Putin’s comments signal that Russia is determined to press forward with its military goals while exploring avenues for diplomacy.

ALSO READ: Indian National In US Pleads Guilty In An Attempt To Persuade Minor For Sex