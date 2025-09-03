LIVE TV
World

Vladimir Putin’s Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…

India may soon import discounted Russian oil and get more S-400 missile systems, even as US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs hit Indian imports.

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin (X/@narendramodi)
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin (X/@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 3, 2025 09:05:04 IST

India may soon begin importing Russian oil at lower prices and also receive more S-400 air defence missile systems from Moscow, according to reports.

Reuters reported that Russia has offered India its Urals crude oil at a discount of $3–$4 per barrel compared to Brent crude for shipments in late September and October. The discount had been $2.50 last week and only $1 in July. This shows Moscow is making its offers more cost-friendly.

The report also stated that Russia and India are in talks for additional deliveries of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. India had signed a $5.5 billion deal in 2018 for five units, three of which have already been delivered. The remaining two are expected in 2026 and 2027.

Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, confirmed that there is potential for “new deliveries” as talks continue.

The S-400s were recently used in Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror camps in Pakistan and POK in May.

These developments come at a time when India is facing increasing pressure from the US. Last month, US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian imports, citing among other reasons India’s continued purchase of Russian oil and weapons.

Washington argues that India is “profiteering” by buying cheap oil from Russia and reselling it at higher rates. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said such arbitrage is “unacceptable.”

Reuters also reported that Russia’s oil exports to India in September could rise by 10–20%, adding 150,000 to 300,000 barrels per day compared to August.

Vladimir Putin's Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…

Vladimir Putin’s Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…
Vladimir Putin’s Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…
Vladimir Putin’s Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…
Vladimir Putin’s Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…

