Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Trump said, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the peace deal done!”

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Trump said, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the peace deal done!”


U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a blunt message to Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s most devastating aerial assault on Kyiv in nine months, which left at least eight people dead and dozens more injured. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the peace deal done!”

The comments come as Trump attempts to push both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire proposal, even as tensions flare following the reported Russian barrage.

Russia’s Heaviest Strikes Since July 2024

According to Ukraine’s emergency services, Russia launched 70 missiles and 145 drones, with the brunt of the attack focussed on Kyiv. The strikes hit 13 locations across the capital, including residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, CNN reported.

At least eight people were confirmed dead, although earlier reports placed the death toll at nine, with more than 60 injured. Authorities fear more victims may still be trapped under rubble.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The assault marks the most lethal wave of strikes on Kyiv since July 2024, when an aerial barrage killed 33 people, targetting a hospital and residential districts.

Zelensky Says Attacks Meant to Pressure US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking from South Africa, linked the attacks directly to geopolitical pressure on Washington. “The bombardment was first and foremost aimed at pressuring the US,” Zelenskyy said, according to CNN. “The fact that Ukraine is ready to sit down at a negotiating table after (a) full ceasefire with terrorists … is a big compromise,” he reportedly said, pushing back on pressure from Trump to accept ceasefire terms.

Zelenskyy has since announced he is cutting short his visit to South Africa and will return to Kyiv to oversee the response. “It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening,” he said, vowing to urgently contact international partners to reinforce Ukraine’s air defenses.

Russia Defends the Strikes

The Russian defense ministry confirmed the assault, calling it a targetted operation against Ukraine’s military-industrial infrastructure, the report said. “A massive strike with high-precision long-range air, land and sea-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the aviation, missile and space, mechanical engineering and armored industries of Ukraine, production of rocket fuel and gunpowder,” the CNN report stated, citing a ministry statement.

“The strike objectives were achieved. All targets were hit.”

Despite Moscow’s claims of military targeting, multiple residential and civilian areas were hit, according to Ukrainian authorities.

 

Filed under

Donald Trump 2.0 Russian Attacks on Ukraine vladimir putin

After an all-party meetin

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban
Trump said, “I am not h

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Indian cricket icon Sunil

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace...
Everyone condemned the Pa

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul

Plan ‘Surgical Strike On Pakistan’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Urged
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace Message

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace...

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Plan ‘Surgical Strike On Pakistan’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Urged

Plan ‘Surgical Strike On Pakistan’ Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Urged

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After