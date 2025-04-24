Trump said, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the peace deal done!”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a blunt message to Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s most devastating aerial assault on Kyiv in nine months, which left at least eight people dead and dozens more injured. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the peace deal done!”

The comments come as Trump attempts to push both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire proposal, even as tensions flare following the reported Russian barrage.

Russia’s Heaviest Strikes Since July 2024

According to Ukraine’s emergency services, Russia launched 70 missiles and 145 drones, with the brunt of the attack focussed on Kyiv. The strikes hit 13 locations across the capital, including residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, CNN reported.

At least eight people were confirmed dead, although earlier reports placed the death toll at nine, with more than 60 injured. Authorities fear more victims may still be trapped under rubble.

The assault marks the most lethal wave of strikes on Kyiv since July 2024, when an aerial barrage killed 33 people, targetting a hospital and residential districts.

Zelensky Says Attacks Meant to Pressure US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking from South Africa, linked the attacks directly to geopolitical pressure on Washington. “The bombardment was first and foremost aimed at pressuring the US,” Zelenskyy said, according to CNN. “The fact that Ukraine is ready to sit down at a negotiating table after (a) full ceasefire with terrorists … is a big compromise,” he reportedly said, pushing back on pressure from Trump to accept ceasefire terms.

Zelenskyy has since announced he is cutting short his visit to South Africa and will return to Kyiv to oversee the response. “It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening,” he said, vowing to urgently contact international partners to reinforce Ukraine’s air defenses.

Russia Defends the Strikes

The Russian defense ministry confirmed the assault, calling it a targetted operation against Ukraine’s military-industrial infrastructure, the report said. “A massive strike with high-precision long-range air, land and sea-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the aviation, missile and space, mechanical engineering and armored industries of Ukraine, production of rocket fuel and gunpowder,” the CNN report stated, citing a ministry statement.

“The strike objectives were achieved. All targets were hit.”

Despite Moscow’s claims of military targeting, multiple residential and civilian areas were hit, according to Ukrainian authorities.