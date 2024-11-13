Vogue Model Dynus Saxon Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Man In Bronx Apartment

Twenty-year-old Vogue model Dynus Saxon is facing murder, manslaughter, and weapons possession charges after stabbing a 35-year-old man to death inside an apartment complex in the Bronx. His arrest has been confirmed about the tragic incidence on November 11.

On Sunday, November 10, a neighbor said she heard a scuffle in the hallway of the Bronx apartment building. “I heard them fighting. No words, just (banging) in the hallway. It was fast. It wasn’t like they was fighting for a long time,” she told authorities. She called 911, and later learned that the victim, Grant, died in the hospital.

Another father of a 3-year-old girl, Grant was visiting a friend when the altercation broke out. His father, Christopher Grant, described Kadeem as a caring guy devoted to family. “Kadeem was a kid, you need him and he was there for you,” Christopher said, pouring out the deep grieve of losing his son.

After his arrest, Saxon was taken to a hospital. His mother, who insists that she does not know Kadeem Grant, queries the circumstances of the killing. She says there is more behind the story than has come out. “Dynus didn’t just wake up one morning and want to kill somebody,” she said. “He will protect himself, he is a human being. I do not know what type of situation he got himself into.”

She continued in this as she was insisting that Saxon is not a murderer and said, “Whatever happened it was not murder.”

Saxon has modelled for luxury brands such as Vogue Italia and features ads in the same sphere with Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and JD Sports. He has also been part of many landmark red carpets like Deadpool & Wolverine and that of The Batman. However, Saxon’s mother claims that he had no bookings for almost six months before this incident and was just skating around the city during his free time.

