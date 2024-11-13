Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Vogue Model Dynus Saxon Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Man In Bronx Apartment

Twenty-year-old Vogue model Dynus Saxon is facing murder, manslaughter, and weapons possession charges after stabbing a 35-year-old man to death inside an apartment complex in the Bronx

Vogue Model Dynus Saxon Arrested For Fatal Stabbing Of Man In Bronx Apartment

Twenty-year-old Vogue model Dynus Saxon is facing murder, manslaughter, and weapons possession charges after stabbing a 35-year-old man to death inside an apartment complex in the Bronx. His arrest has been confirmed about the tragic incidence on November 11.

On Sunday, November 10, a neighbor said she heard a scuffle in the hallway of the Bronx apartment building. “I heard them fighting. No words, just (banging) in the hallway. It was fast. It wasn’t like they was fighting for a long time,” she told authorities. She called 911, and later learned that the victim, Grant, died in the hospital.

Another father of a 3-year-old girl, Grant was visiting a friend when the altercation broke out. His father, Christopher Grant, described Kadeem as a caring guy devoted to family. “Kadeem was a kid, you need him and he was there for you,” Christopher said, pouring out the deep grieve of losing his son.

After his arrest, Saxon was taken to a hospital. His mother, who insists that she does not know Kadeem Grant, queries the circumstances of the killing. She says there is more behind the story than has come out. “Dynus didn’t just wake up one morning and want to kill somebody,” she said. “He will protect himself, he is a human being. I do not know what type of situation he got himself into.”

She continued in this as she was insisting that Saxon is not a murderer and said, “Whatever happened it was not murder.”

Saxon has modelled for luxury brands such as Vogue Italia and features ads in the same sphere with Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and JD Sports. He has also been part of many landmark red carpets like Deadpool & Wolverine and that of The Batman. However, Saxon’s mother claims that he had no bookings for almost six months before this incident and was just skating around the city during his free time.

Read More : Brazil Horror: 38-Year-Old Woman Strangled To Death After Refusing To Kiss Her Coworker

Filed under

Bronx Murder Dynus Saxon Vogue Model
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

Entertainment

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox