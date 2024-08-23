Friday, August 23, 2024

Volcano Erruption In Southwestern Iceland, Releasing Red Hot Lava And Smoke

A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted on Thursday, releasing red-hot lava and smoke, marking its sixth eruption since December, according to the meteorological office. “An eruption has started, and efforts are underway to identify the exact location,” the office said in a statement without additional details.

Livestreams from the area captured the glowing lava erupting from the ground.

Previous studies had indicated magma buildup underground, leading to warnings of potential volcanic activity in the region, which lies just south of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik.

The last eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, where around 30,000 people live—nearly 8% of Iceland’s population—ended on June 22 after 24 days of continuous lava flow.

These frequent eruptions highlight the ongoing challenge for Iceland, a nation of nearly 400,000 people, as scientists caution that the Reykjanes peninsula could experience recurrent volcanic activity for decades or even centuries.

Since 2021, there have been nine eruptions on the peninsula, following the reactivation of geological systems that had been dormant for 800 years.

In response, authorities have built man-made barriers to direct lava flows away from critical infrastructure, including the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, the Blue Lagoon spa, and the town of Grindavik.

Despite the eruption, flights remained unaffected, as reported by Reykjavik’s Keflavik Airport.

Grindavik, home to nearly 4,000 residents and a key fishing port in Iceland, has been largely deserted since late last year when evacuation orders were first issued.

Eruptions on the Reykjanes peninsula are fissure eruptions, which typically do not disrupt air travel as they do not produce large explosions or significant ash dispersal into the atmosphere.

Iceland, roughly the size of the U.S. state of Kentucky, is home to more than 30 active volcanoes, making it a popular destination for volcano tourism, attracting thrill-seekers from around the world.

