Voting from Abroad? Your Essential Guide to the U.S. Presidential Election 2024

As the 2024 U.S. election date approaches, Americans residing outside the country should familiarize themselves with the voting process. With legal challenges initiated by Republicans in several states regarding overseas voting procedures, it’s crucial for expatriates to understand their rights and the steps necessary to ensure their votes are counted.

Legal Challenges to Overseas Voting

Republican lawmakers have filed lawsuits in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina, aiming to tighten identity verification for overseas voters. In Pennsylvania, a group of Republican Congress members seeks stricter measures, arguing that individuals who have never lived in these states should not be allowed to vote there. Critics of these actions argue that such efforts could disenfranchise eligible voters, particularly military personnel serving abroad.

Who is Eligible to Vote from Abroad?

Most U.S. citizens aged 18 and older who reside outside the United States can vote absentee in federal elections. This eligibility includes:

Permanent Residents: U.S. citizens who have made another country their permanent home.

Citizens Born Abroad: In some states, U.S. citizens who were born abroad but have never lived in the U.S. may also vote absentee.

Voter Turnout and Historical Context

The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) estimates that about 2.9 million voting-age U.S. citizens were living overseas as of 2022. However, voter turnout among this demographic has traditionally been low. In the 2020 election, states transmitted over 1.2 million ballots to overseas voters, with approximately 900,000 of those ballots returned and counted.

Key Dates and Deadlines for Overseas Voting

While specific deadlines may differ by state, here are general guidelines for overseas voters:

January 2024: Submit your Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) to ensure registration and receive ballots for all 2024 elections.

Late September 2024: States will begin sending ballots to overseas and military voters for the general election.

States will begin sending ballots to overseas and military voters for the general election. November 5, 2024 (Election Day): Ensure your completed ballot is submitted by your state’s deadline, which may be shortly after this date.

For detailed deadlines specific to your state, it’s advisable to check local election guidelines.

Understanding Your Voting Residence

Your “voting residence” is typically the last place you lived in the U.S. before moving abroad. This address determines the state and local elections in which you can participate. You are not required to maintain ties to this address or own property there to use it for voting. U.S. citizens born abroad can often use a parent’s last U.S. residence address to register and vote.

Voting Process for Americans Overseas

Voting from abroad involves a two-step process, although specifics can vary by state:

Step 1: Register and Request a Ballot

Overseas voters must submit a new FPCA annually to participate in U.S. elections. This form serves both as voter registration and an absentee ballot request. It’s advisable to complete and submit the FPCA at the beginning of each calendar year or at least 45 days before an election. You can find the FPCA online at the FVAP website or obtain it from U.S. embassies and consulates.

Step 2: Receive and Return Your Ballot

States are required to send ballots to overseas voters at least 45 days before federal elections. Depending on your state preferences, ballots can be sent via email, fax, or postal mail. Upon receiving your ballot, complete it carefully and return it as soon as possible to ensure it arrives by your state’s deadline. Options for returning completed ballots may include:

Local Mail Service

U.S. Embassy Diplomatic Pouch

Fax or Email (permitted in some states)

(permitted in some states) Express Courier Services (e.g., FedEx, DHL)

If you have not received your ballot 30 days before the election, you may use the Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot (FWAB) as a backup.

Resources for Overseas Voters

For additional support and information, the following resources can be helpful: