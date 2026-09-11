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Home > World News > Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO

Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO

The case has renewed concerns over alleged forced conversions and marriages involving Hindu girls and women in Sindh.

Hindu Sisters Plead to Return Home After Alleged Abduction and Forced Conversion in Sindh, Pakistan. (Source:X)
Hindu Sisters Plead to Return Home After Alleged Abduction and Forced Conversion in Sindh, Pakistan. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 15:37 IST

Concerns over the treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan have resurfaced following the reported case of two Hindu sisters from Sindh who allegedly pleaded to be allowed to return home after being shifted to a safe house on court orders. The sisters were reportedly abducted and subsequently converted to Islam and married to Muslim men. The case has once again drawn attention to allegations of forced conversions and marriages involving Hindu girls and women in Sindh, where the Hindu community is one of Pakistan’s largest religious minorities.

Who Are the Two Sisters?

According to reports, the sisters, identified as Sita and Rupi, belong to the Kachhi Kolhi community. They were allegedly abducted before being converted to Islam and married to Amjad Solangi and Mansoor Solangi, respectively. Details surrounding the circumstances of their alleged abduction and conversion remain the subject of legal proceedings and competing claims.

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Sisters Plead: “We Want to Go Home”

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows the two sisters crying and pleading to return to their family. The footage has triggered renewed concern among activists and members of Pakistan’s Hindu community. The development came after a court in Sindh’s Tando Allahyar district ordered that the sisters be moved to a safe house.

Reports of More Cases in Sindh

The case comes amid broader allegations of forced conversions and marriages involving Hindu girls in Sindh. Some reports have claimed that six Hindu minor girls in the district were allegedly abducted and converted to Islam within a period of 10 days.

Why Sindh Remains Under Focus

Sindh is home to a significant Hindu population, particularly in rural areas. Rights groups and community representatives have repeatedly raised concerns over alleged forced marriages, conversions and abductions involving Hindu women and girls. The latest case has therefore renewed calls for authorities to ensure the safety of minority communities and investigate allegations of coercion while protecting the rights of those involved.
Also Read: Who Is Cai Qi, Xi Jinping’s Right-Hand Man, Set To Join 67-Member Chinese Delegation For BRICS Summit

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Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO
Tags: forced marriage PakistanHindu girls abducted PakistanHindu girls forced conversionHindu sisters SindhHindu women Pakistanhome-hero-pos-9Pakistan forced conversionPakistan Hindu sistersPakistan minority rightsSindh Hindu communitySita and Rupi

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Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO

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Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO
Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO
Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO
Want To Go Home..’ 2 Hindu Sisters Allege Conversion, Forced Nikah; Break Down Outside Court | VIDEO

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