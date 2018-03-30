The Trump administration wants all US visa applicants to answer a list of questions as a part of its "identity resolution and vetting purposes". In a document posted on the Federal Register on Thursday, stated that anyone who wants to come to the United States on a non-immigrant visa will have to submit details of their previous phone numbers, email addresses and social media histories under new rules.

The document posted on the Federal Register on Thursday, stated that anyone who wants to come to the United States on a non-immigrant visa will have to submit details of their previous phone numbers, email addresses and social media histories under new rules. The Trump administration wants all US visa applicants to answer a list of questions as a part of its “identity resolution and vetting purposes”. The state administration has taken the step to prevent entries of individuals who might pose a threat to the country. The administration also said the details of applicant’s phone and mobile numbers used in the last five years would also be asked.

Reports said the new criteria to apply for a visa would affect 710,000 immigrant and 14 million non-immigrant visa applicants. The questions in the visa forms also seek whether the visa applicant has been deported or removed from any country. The formal document also questions applicants seeking answers for whether specified family members have been involved in terrorist activities and applicants’ five years of previously used telephone numbers, email addresses, and international travels. “One question lists multiple social media platforms and requires the applicant to provide any identifiers used by applicants for those platforms during the five years preceding the date of application,” the document said.

ALSO READ: Trudeau’s extended India trip backfires on Canadian Prime Minister

The public would have 60 days to comment on the proposed new visa, publication further added. Some of the applicants may need to go visa medical examination for additional information. Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types may be exempted from the requirements, the documents said.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump defends Second Amendment, says it will never be repealed

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App