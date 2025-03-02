Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
‘War Appears Absurd’: Pope Francis Makes Poignant Plea for Peace From Hospital

The Pope thanked the faithful for their closeness in his moment of "frailty" while urging them to continue praying for peace in the world, just as they pray for him.

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, leading to his hospitalization as he battles the infection.


In a heartfelt address from his hospital bed, Pope Francis has made a passionate plea for peace, describing war as “absurd,” according to the Holy See release. Pope Francis made a poignant plea for peace, specifically mentioning several conflict-ridden regions around the world as he urged the faithful to pray for Ukraine, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Kivu, Palestine and Israel.

In an Angelus address, the Pope thanked the faithful for their closeness in his moment of “frailty.” He urged them to continue praying for peace in the world, just as they pray for him.

Expressing gratitude for the faithful’s prayers and support, Pope Francis urged them to continue praying for peace in the world and called for special prayers for these conflict-torn regions: Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu.

“From here, war appears even more absurd,” he said, calling in particular for prayers for “tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu,” Vatican News quoted a statement published by the Holy See Press Office.

The Pope also reflected on his illness, saying it has taught him to trust in the Lord and share in the suffering of others. He expressed his appreciation for his medical care and acknowledged the hidden graces within his illness.

The Pope also expressed gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals “for the attention with which they are taking care of me” and reflected on the hidden grace within his illness. “It is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people,” he said, according to Vatican News.

Pope went on to emphasise the importance of fraternal correction, encouraging the faithful to examine their own lives and how they look at others.

He further explained that Jesus asks us “to train our eyes to observe the world well and to judge our neighbour with charity,” while emphasising that only a gaze of care, rather than condemnation, allows fraternal correction to be a true virtue. “Because if it is not fraternal, it is not correction,” he added.

Pope then invited the faithful to examine their own lives: “How do I look at other people, who are my brothers and sisters? And how do I feel looked at by others? Do my words have a good flavour, or are they imbued with bitterness and vanity?”

The Pope concluded his address by expressing deep gratitude for the prayers and affection of the faithful worldwide. “I feel all your affection and closeness, and at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all!”.

Pope Francis was first admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14, after suffering a string of lung-related medical struggles, including bronchitis and then pneumonia.

His current hospitalisation is his fourth and now longest stay since he became pope in 2013, CNN reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

Israel Lebanon myanmar Palestine Pope Francis Sudan ukraine

