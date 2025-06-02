“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to Force | NewsX Exclusive

Kothari believes the war is unlikely to taper off anytime soon and instead could be entering a more dangerous and unpredictable phase.

“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to Force

In a wide-ranging conversation with NewsX, geopolitical expert Adit Kothari described Ukraine’s deep drone attacks on Russian airbases as a turning point in the war — drawing parallels to a “Pearl Harbor-style” strike that signals a bold shift in strategy by Kyiv.

Kothari believes the war is unlikely to taper off anytime soon and instead could be entering a more dangerous and unpredictable phase.

Ukraine Feels Marginalized in Peace Efforts

According to Kothari, Ukraine’s recent military actions stem from its perception of being excluded from crucial peace negotiations.

“If we go by what the Ukrainian side is saying, these drone strikes were carried out without U.S. intelligence assistance,” he explained.

“That’s believable considering the recent tensions between Zelensky, Trump, and leaders like JD Vance. Ukraine feels excluded from the peace process, with Washington essentially saying: ‘You have no leverage — let us make the deal for you.’”

He emphasized that this growing disconnect has damaged Ukraine’s national morale.

“They’re not just losing military strength to Russia — they’re losing self-confidence as a nation. That’s what Zelensky is trying to counter by rallying the troops and the public.”

Diaspora Support for Zelensky Strengthens

Kothari also observed a noticeable shift in the attitudes of Ukrainians living abroad.

“People living in the UK, Germany — they’re now backing Zelensky more strongly than before,” he said.

He noted that earlier calls for a ceasefire have waned as attacks like the recent Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia continue to fuel anger and resolve.

“The demand for a ceasefire was initially strong, but after repeated Russian attacks — like the recent one on Zaporizhzhia — there’s a growing belief that war might be the only option left.”

Drone Strikes Shatter Illusion of Russian Air Dominance

The reported drone attacks deep inside Siberia, nearly 4,000 kilometers from Ukrainian territory, have sparked debate over their actual impact.

Ukrainian and Western outlets claim around 40 Russian aircraft were destroyed, while Moscow admits to only six.

“We don’t know the real numbers,” Kothari said, “but what’s clear is that Ukraine has shaken the perception of Russia’s air power. That sends a strong message — both militarily and psychologically.”

With confidential peace talks ongoing in Turkey, Kothari remains doubtful about any breakthrough.

“We don’t know the content of those discussions, but from a Russian standpoint, I don’t see them holding back. These strikes may only provoke a more aggressive response.”

Kothari’s exclusive comments paint a picture of a war growing more intense — with Ukraine now relying less on diplomacy and more on strategic firepower in a bid to regain both ground and bargaining power.

Watch the interview here

