‘War On Women’s Sports Is Over,’ Says Donald Trump As He Signs Order To Ban Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports

On Wednesday, February 5, President Donald Trump took a major step to fulfill a key issue in his 2024 campaign by signing an executive order to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

The executive order, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” was signed in the East Room with a group of women and young girls in athletic uniforms present.

Trump Declares Victory for Women’s Sports

During the signing ceremony, President Trump declared, “With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.” The order has a dual approach, invoking Title IX—legislation that prevents sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs—and increasing federal interaction with private sectors.

This new executive action contradicts the Biden administration’s stance on Title IX, which ruled that schools violating Title IX by banning transgender students from participating in sports teams are in breach of the law.

A White House official explained that Trump’s administration believes women’s sports should offer “equally safe, equally fair, and equally private opportunities.” This stance focuses on protecting spaces for women athletes by maintaining fairness in women’s sports.

Research Disputes Claims of Athletic Advantage

While some critics argue that transgender athletes, particularly trans women, have an unfair physical advantage, current research does not support these claims.

A 2017 study published in Sports Medicine found no consistent evidence of an athletic advantage among trans people. Similarly, a 2023 review suggested that physical attributes, such as height and limb length, may influence sports performance but are not significantly impacted by gender-affirming hormone therapy.

The study emphasized that such characteristics are not restricted for cisgender athletes either.

The Trump administration plans to issue additional guidance on Title IX and potentially investigate schools that fail to comply with the new executive order.

Schools found non-compliant may face consequences, including the loss of federal funding.

There is also a possibility of further moves to dismantle the Department of Education, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming the administration will explore alternative methods to implement these policies if the department is dismantled.

Public Pressure on Sporting Organizations

Trump’s administration intends to apply pressure on sporting organizations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the NCAA, to adopt policies aligning with the new executive order.

Although the federal government lacks legal control over these bodies, Leavitt suggested the executive order would spark a public campaign to influence their policies. Trump also emphasized his intent to make it clear to the IOC that “America categorically rejects transgender lunacy.”

Additionally, Trump’s administration is collaborating with state attorneys general to enforce laws that protect women’s sports at the state level. This includes a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who signed a state law banning trans athletes in college sports in 2023.

The administration also intends to use international platforms, such as the United Nations, to promote the US stance on gender issues.

The executive action also mandates a review of visa policies for transgender individuals who claim to be women while competing in women’s sports.

The government will investigate such cases for potential fraud to ensure that athletes are not falsely claiming gender identity to gain an unfair advantage in competitions.

