Warren Buffett’s Top Controversies: Deals, Fines, And Billion-Dollar Questions

From regulatory investigations and antitrust lawsuits to high-stakes Wall Street deals and ethical debates, Buffett has navigated plenty of turbulence, Read about the major controversies surrounding Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, the billionaire behind Berkshire Hathaway, remains a towering figure in global finance. Yet, despite—or perhaps because of—his immense success, his decades-long career includes a trail of controversies. From regulatory investigations and antitrust lawsuits to high-stakes Wall Street deals and ethical debates, Buffett has navigated plenty of turbulence. Here’s a look at the top controversies that involve Warren Buffett—and how they shaped the legacy of the man known as the Oracle of Omaha.

Major Controversies Involving Warren Buffett:

Wesco Financial Corporation (1974)

Buffett and Charlie Munger began acquiring shares of Wesco Financial through Blue Chip Stamps in 1972. After blocking a competing bid in 1973 and securing control, the SEC investigated the deal. Blue Chip paid $115,000 to Wesco shareholders under a consent decree.

Buffett and Charlie Munger began acquiring shares of Wesco Financial through Blue Chip Stamps in 1972. After blocking a competing bid in 1973 and securing control, the SEC investigated the deal. Blue Chip paid $115,000 to Wesco shareholders under a consent decree. Buffalo Evening News Antitrust Case (1977)

Buffett acquired the Buffalo Evening News for $33 million, prompting an antitrust lawsuit from rival Buffalo Courier-Express. Though Buffett won, critics accused him of ignoring informal business agreements. Berkshire exited the newspaper industry in 2020.

Buffett acquired the Buffalo Evening News for $33 million, prompting an antitrust lawsuit from rival Buffalo Courier-Express. Though Buffett won, critics accused him of ignoring informal business agreements. Berkshire exited the newspaper industry in 2020. Salomon Brothers Scandal (1990–1992)

After a rogue trader violated Treasury bidding rules and Salomon’s CEO failed to act, Buffett stepped in as interim chairman. He intervened with the Treasury to save the firm and helped it survive, even as it paid a $290 million fine. Berkshire’s stake later doubled in value.

After a rogue trader violated Treasury bidding rules and Salomon’s CEO failed to act, Buffett stepped in as interim chairman. He intervened with the Treasury to save the firm and helped it survive, even as it paid a $290 million fine. Berkshire’s stake later doubled in value. Charitable Giving Controversy (1990s–2000s)

Buffett let shareholders decide how to allocate charitable donations from Berkshire. Some supported pro-choice causes, triggering backlash and boycotts—most notably against The Pampered Chef. Buffett shut down the program amid mounting criticism.

Buffett let shareholders decide how to allocate charitable donations from Berkshire. Some supported pro-choice causes, triggering backlash and boycotts—most notably against The Pampered Chef. Buffett shut down the program amid mounting criticism. General Reinsurance and AIG Case (2006)

Berkshire subsidiary General Re was involved in a scheme to help AIG manipulate its books using finite reinsurance. The company paid $60.5 million to AIG shareholders, $19.5 million to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and $12.2 million to the SEC to settle the charges.

Berkshire subsidiary General Re was involved in a scheme to help AIG manipulate its books using finite reinsurance. The company paid $60.5 million to AIG shareholders, $19.5 million to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and $12.2 million to the SEC to settle the charges. Goldman Sachs Bailout (2008–2011)

Buffett invested $5 billion in Goldman Sachs preferred stock during the financial crisis. He made $3.7 billion in return, but the partnership sparked criticism. Goldman was heavily criticized during the crisis, and Buffett’s support hurt his reputation among Wall Street skeptics.

Buffett invested $5 billion in Goldman Sachs preferred stock during the financial crisis. He made $3.7 billion in return, but the partnership sparked criticism. Goldman was heavily criticized during the crisis, and Buffett’s support hurt his reputation among Wall Street skeptics. Wells Fargo Scandal Fallout (2016–2022)

Berkshire once held a 10% stake in Wells Fargo. The bank’s fake accounts scandal led to a $3 billion settlement. Buffett condemned Wells Fargo’s response but held on to the shares for a time before Berkshire fully divested by 2022.

Berkshire once held a 10% stake in Wells Fargo. The bank’s fake accounts scandal led to a $3 billion settlement. Buffett condemned Wells Fargo’s response but held on to the shares for a time before Berkshire fully divested by 2022. Berkshire Hathaway’s Board Structure

Critics often target the cozy nature of Berkshire’s board. Many directors are long-time friends or close associates of Buffett or Munger, raising questions about the board’s independence. Despite criticism, Buffett maintains that trust and long-term alignment matter more.

Buffett may remain one of the most successful investors of all time, but these controversies show that even financial legends operate under intense scrutiny—and sometimes, uncomfortable spotlight.

Also Read: After 60 Years, Warren Buffett Finally Clocks Out — Abel Steps Into The Spotlight