Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Warsi Resigns Tory Whip: Reasons Behind The Decision

Former cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi has stepped down from the Conservative whip, voicing concerns about the party’s move to the right.

Warsi Resigns Tory Whip: Reasons Behind The Decision

Former cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi has stepped down from the Conservative whip, voicing concerns about the party’s move to the right. In a heartfelt message shared on X, Warsi expressed her sadness, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that I have today informed my whip and decided for now to no longer take the Conservative whip. This is a sad day for me. I am a Conservative and remain so, but sadly the current party is far removed from the party I joined and served in Cabinet.”

Her resignation follows the recent acquittal of protester Marieha Hussain, who faced charges for displaying a controversial placard featuring Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman. After Hussain was found not guilty, Warsi publicly celebrated her, sharing a photo of herself with a coconut, which drew criticism from party officials.

In response, a Conservative spokesperson noted that complaints had been filed regarding Warsi’s language, leading to an investigation. “We have a responsibility to ensure that all complaints are investigated without prejudice,” they stated.

MUST READ: Navigating The Hurdles To An Israel-Hezbollah Cease-Fire

Warsi emphasized the importance of upholding the law, saying, “A court of law found Marieha Hussain not guilty. Whatever Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman think of that decision, that is the rule of law, and they are not above the law.” She also criticized the process surrounding her public support for Hussain, pointing out that she was asked to retract her comments and was not informed of who had complained.

As a former chair of the Conservative Party, Warsi has been a critical voice, especially during Boris Johnson’s leadership. She has often highlighted the party’s struggles with Islamophobia and feels her resignation reflects a widening gap within the party.

Following Warsi’s resignation, the Conservative Party announced it would investigate her comments about Hussain’s case, indicating ongoing internal tensions and raising questions about the party’s future direction.

ALSO READ: Harris Criticizes Trump’s ‘Surrender’ Proposals Amid Zelenskyy’s Visit

Filed under

conservative party political controversy Sayeeda Warsi Tory whip resignation UK political news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox