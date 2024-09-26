Warsi Resigns Tory Whip: Reasons Behind The Decision

Former cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi has stepped down from the Conservative whip, voicing concerns about the party’s move to the right.

Former cabinet minister Sayeeda Warsi has stepped down from the Conservative whip, voicing concerns about the party’s move to the right. In a heartfelt message shared on X, Warsi expressed her sadness, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that I have today informed my whip and decided for now to no longer take the Conservative whip. This is a sad day for me. I am a Conservative and remain so, but sadly the current party is far removed from the party I joined and served in Cabinet.”

Her resignation follows the recent acquittal of protester Marieha Hussain, who faced charges for displaying a controversial placard featuring Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman. After Hussain was found not guilty, Warsi publicly celebrated her, sharing a photo of herself with a coconut, which drew criticism from party officials.

In response, a Conservative spokesperson noted that complaints had been filed regarding Warsi’s language, leading to an investigation. “We have a responsibility to ensure that all complaints are investigated without prejudice,” they stated.

Warsi emphasized the importance of upholding the law, saying, “A court of law found Marieha Hussain not guilty. Whatever Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman think of that decision, that is the rule of law, and they are not above the law.” She also criticized the process surrounding her public support for Hussain, pointing out that she was asked to retract her comments and was not informed of who had complained.

As a former chair of the Conservative Party, Warsi has been a critical voice, especially during Boris Johnson’s leadership. She has often highlighted the party’s struggles with Islamophobia and feels her resignation reflects a widening gap within the party.

Following Warsi’s resignation, the Conservative Party announced it would investigate her comments about Hussain’s case, indicating ongoing internal tensions and raising questions about the party’s future direction.

