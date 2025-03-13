Wary of Russia, President Duda Calls On US To Deploy Nuclear Weapons In Poland

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has again called on the US to deploy nuclear weapons to the European country "as a deterrent to Russia".

In a repeat of an appeal he made to the Biden administration in 2022, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has again called on the US to deploy nuclear weapons to the central European country “as a deterrent to Russia”, the Associated Press reported.

Duda’s appeal in an interview with a British daily newspaper published on Thursday comes as the latest sign that the NATO nation is increasingly considering nuclear protection amid fears of “Russian aggression”.

Last month, US President Donald Trump met with Duda at the Conservative Political Action Conference and reaffirmed the close alliance between their countries.

Trump also praised Duda for Poland’s commitment to boosting defense spending.

Duda had, on an earlier occasion, told Zelenskyy that there was no other way to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine without the US.

“A few minutes ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called me. We had a candid conversation on the heels of the recent meetings with General Kellogg and other developments. I conveyed to him that we consistently believe there is no other way to stop the bloodshed and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine except with the support of the United States,” the post on X read.

Duda further said he believed that Trump was guided by a deep sense of responsibility for global peace and stability.

“For this reason, I suggested to President Zelenskyy to remain committed to the course of calm and constructive cooperation with Trump. I trust that goodwill and honesty form the foundation of the US negotiation strategy. I do not doubt that President Trump is guided by a deep sense of responsibility for global stability and peace,” the post further added.

