Wednesday, May 28, 2025
‘Was Asked To Drink and Dance On Table’: Australian First Hijab-Wearing Senator Fatima Payman Files Complaint Over Inappropriate Comments at Official Event

Australian Senator Fatima Payman has come forward with a formal complaint after an unnamed male colleague allegedly made inappropriate comments to her during an official function. According to Payman, the man, who appeared to have been drinking, suggested she consume alcohol and perform for entertainment.

Australian Senator Fatima Payman has come forward with a formal complaint after an unnamed male colleague allegedly made inappropriate comments to her during an official function. According to Payman, the man, who appeared to have been drinking, suggested she consume alcohol and perform for entertainment.

“Let’s get some wine into you and see you dance on the table,” Payman, 30, recalled during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Payman, who is Muslim and does not drink alcohol, said she was taken aback by the comment. “I told this colleague, ‘Hey I’m drawing a line mate,’ and moved on to making a formal complaint,” she added.

The senator did not name the colleague or specify when the incident happened.

Payman: A Voice for Change in Parliament

Fatima Payman, who was born in Afghanistan, made history as the first senator in Australia to wear a hijab in Parliament. Her presence has been seen as a symbol of diversity and progress, but her recent experience highlights the lingering problems in Canberra’s political culture.

The incident comes at a time when Australia’s parliament continues to face criticism over its workplace environment. In 2021, a former political staffer, Brittany Higgins, alleged she was raped by a colleague inside a parliamentary office. That case sparked national outrage and led to mass protests.

A government-commissioned review that followed Higgins’ claims painted a troubling picture of Parliament House, describing it as a place where heavy drinking, bullying, and sexual harassment were far too common.

A Pattern of Cultural Issues in Australian Politics

Payman’s complaint adds to ongoing concerns about how female parliamentarians and staff are treated in Australia’s political spaces. While no further details have been released about the male colleague or when the event took place, the senator’s decision to go public is seen as a bold move.

Her experience also echoes a broader demand from Australians for stronger accountability and cultural reform within the country’s political institutions.

A Shift in Political Alignment

Senator Payman, who previously belonged to the Labor Party, chose to leave the ruling government in 2024. She split from the center-left party after criticizing its stance on Gaza, saying it had failed to support Palestinians during the ongoing conflict.

Now serving as an independent senator, Payman continues to be a prominent voice for human rights, minority representation, and political accountability.

Her recent complaint is not just about one incident—it’s a reminder that cultural change in Australia’s political system is still a work in progress.

