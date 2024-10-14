Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Was Christopher Columbus a Sephardic Jew? New Study Reveals Surprising Origins!

This new understanding of Columbus's origins adds a fascinating layer to the historical narrative surrounding one of history's most polarizing figures. (Read more below)

Was Christopher Columbus a Sephardic Jew? New Study Reveals Surprising Origins!

Spanish scientists have announced that Christopher Columbus, the renowned 15th-century explorer, was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe. This conclusion follows a comprehensive 22-year investigation that utilized DNA analysis to unravel the mystery surrounding Columbus’s origins.

Unraveling the Columbus Mystery

Columbus, who led Spanish-funded expeditions from the 1490s that paved the way for European conquest of the Americas, has long been a subject of debate regarding his birthplace and heritage. Traditionally believed to have hailed from Genoa, Italy, various theories have emerged over the years, suggesting he could be of Spanish, Greek, Basque, Portuguese, or even British descent. However, this latest research shifts the focus significantly.

Forensic expert Miguel Lorente led the study, analyzing tiny samples from remains buried in Seville Cathedral—long recognized as Columbus’s final resting place, although rival claims existed. By comparing these samples with DNA from known relatives, the team was able to draw compelling conclusions about Columbus’s heritage.

Key Findings and DNA Evidence

The findings were revealed in a documentary titled “Columbus DNA: The True Origin,” aired on Spain’s national broadcaster TVE. Lorente stated, “We have DNA from Christopher Columbus—very partial, but sufficient. We have DNA from Hernando Colón, his son.” The results indicated that both the Y chromosome (male lineage) and mitochondrial DNA (passed down through the mother) of Hernando Colón exhibit traits consistent with Jewish ancestry.

Historically, around 300,000 Jews lived in Spain before the Catholic monarchs, Isabella and Ferdinand, decreed that Jews and Muslims either convert to Catholicism or leave the country. Many of these Jews, referred to as Sephardic, settled around the globe, and the term “Sephardic” itself derives from “Sefarad,” meaning Spain in Hebrew.

Birthplace and Burial Journey

While the research confirmed theories about Columbus’s burial in Seville Cathedral, it also highlighted the complexities surrounding his exact birthplace. After examining 25 possible locations, the researchers concluded that Columbus was born in Western Europe, but specific details remain elusive.

Columbus passed away in Valladolid, Spain, in 1506, expressing a wish to be buried on the island of Hispaniola, which is currently shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti. His remains underwent a tumultuous journey: moved to Hispaniola in 1542, then to Cuba in 1795, and finally, it was believed they were transferred to Seville in 1898.

Historical Significance

This new understanding of Columbus’s origins adds a fascinating layer to the historical narrative surrounding one of history’s most polarizing figures. The confirmation of his Jewish heritage not only challenges long-standing assumptions but also reflects the diverse tapestry of identities in the Age of Exploration.

As discussions about Columbus continue to evolve, this revelation invites a reevaluation of his legacy and the complex historical context in which he operated. The implications of this research extend beyond Columbus himself, resonating within the broader discussions of identity, culture, and history in the Americas and beyond.

Filed under

Christopher Columbus Columbus DNA Evidence Sephardic Jew western europe
