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Home > World News > Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia

Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia

Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv lands in Saudi Arabia after emergency, 7500 hijack signal and pilot altercation trigger security scare.

Flydubai Flight Lands In Saudi Arabia After Hijack Scare (Image: X)
Flydubai Flight Lands In Saudi Arabia After Hijack Scare (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 13:16 IST

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv landed at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an emergency in mid-air triggered fears of a hijacking. The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, first transmitted squawk code 7700, the international emergency signal, and then sent code 7500, which indicates hijacking or unlawful interference. Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled after the 7500 alert, but a hijacking was later reportedly ruled out. Israeli security sources cited by The Times of Israel said the “unlawful interference” signal was apparently caused by an altercation between the pilots.

The flydubai flight was flying over Saudi Arabia when it turned around and was later tracked near Tabuk before landing at the Saudi airport. The aircraft had briefly disappeared from flight-tracking websites after sending the emergency signals. Israeli security sources had earlier said authorities would have a clearer picture of what happened aboard the aircraft once it landed in Saudi Arabia.

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Flydubai flight lands in Tabuk after cockpit altercation

The reported pilot altercation emerged as the apparent explanation for the alarming 7500 signal, rather than an actual hijacking. The flydubai flight was therefore able to land safely in Tabuk, although the unusual emergency sequence prompted a major security response in Israel.

The incident also led to a high-level assessment by the Israeli military. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met senior officers, including Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder. Hebrew media also reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz were holding emergency consultations.

Flydubai flight scare triggers Israeli security response

The flydubai flight incident came against an already tense security backdrop. Earlier, Netanyahu had warned that Israel’s enemies could attempt attacks ahead of the elections. Speaking at the IDF Air Force Tel Nof base, he said Israel was facing pressure to withdraw and give up what he described as achievements secured through the efforts of its fighters.

“There have been tremendous achievements, but there are also tremendous pressures, pressure to withdraw, to give up the great achievements secured through the heroism of our fighters. I am not allowing that to happen, and I will not allow it to happen. And one more thing: We have indications that, ahead of the elections, our enemies will try to attack us. So from here, from this Air Force base, from the long arm of the State of Israel, I have a message for them: Don’t mess with us, not now, and not ever. Our long arm will reach you anywhere, at any time,” he said.

Flydubai flight emergency leaves questions over 7500 signal

The flydubai flight’s emergency transmission initially raised the possibility of a hijacking because code 7500 is specifically associated with hijacking or unlawful interference. However, Israeli security sources reportedly ruled out a hijacking and linked the signal to the reported dispute between the pilots.

The flydubai flight’s diversion to Tabuk came after it turned around over Saudi Arabia, with the aircraft ultimately landing there so authorities could assess the situation. The incident involved an emergency signal, a fighter-jet scramble and a sudden change of destination, but the reported explanation points to an onboard pilot altercation rather than a hijacking.

Also Read: Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape    

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Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia
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Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia

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Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia
Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia
Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia
Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia
Was Dubai-To-Tel Aviv Flydubai Flight Hijacked? 7500 Alert, Fighter Jets And Why It Landed In Saudi Arabia

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