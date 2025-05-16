Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?

Former FBI boss James Comey is under fire after posting—and quickly deleting—a photo of seashells arranged to spell “86 47,” a combination some claim hints at a threat to President Trump. The cryptic post has triggered a federal investigation, with critics calling it a “coded suggestion” to eliminate the 47th U.S. President.

Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey's '86 47' Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?

James Comey deletes post showing “86 47” in shells after backlash over alleged threat to Trump; denies intent, faces investigation.


Former FBI Director James Comey is facing criticism and investigation over a now-deleted Instagram post that some have interpreted as a veiled threat against U.S. President Donald Trump. The post, published on May 15, showed seashells arranged to spell “86 47”—a combination of numbers loaded with potential political implications.

The number “86” is widely understood in American slang to mean “to get rid of” or “to throw out.” Meanwhile, “47” is widely associated with Donald Trump, who is the 47th President of the United States.

Comey captioned the photo, “cool shell formation on my beach walk,” without offering further explanation. However, the post was swiftly criticized, prompting its removal.

Congressman Calls Post a “Coded Suggestion”

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles called the post “a coded suggestion to ‘eliminate 47’—that is, assassinate the President.” In a formal letter, Ogles urged authorities to investigate the matter for any potential violations of federal law. He also called on officials to confirm whether Comey still holds access to classified materials or security clearances.

The U.S. Secret Service, tasked with protecting the president, acknowledged the incident and emphasized their commitment to investigating potential threats.

“We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI Director & we take rhetoric like this very seriously,” said Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the U.S. Secret Service. “We vigorously investigate anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective intelligence matters.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also commented on the matter, confirming that the bureau is in contact with the Secret Service and Director Curran. “Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem added that the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are “investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.”

James Comey Clarifies Intent, Removes Post

In response to the backlash, Comey removed the image and issued a clarification.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” he wrote.

“It never occurred to me,” he continued, “but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

James  Comey and His Past Tensions with Trump

Comey and Trump have a well-documented history of conflict. In May 2017, early in Trump’s first term, the president fired Comey while he was leading an FBI investigation into possible ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Also Read: Russian-Born Harvard Scientist Charged For Smuggling Frog Embryos As She Faces Deportation 

Filed under

86 47 FBI Director Kash Patel James Comey President Trump

