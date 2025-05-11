Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
  Was French President Macron Snorting Coke During Ukraine Trip? Viral Video Has The Internet Splitting; French Media Says 'No Evidence'

Was French President Macron Snorting Coke During Ukraine Trip? Viral Video Has The Internet Splitting; French Media Says ‘No Evidence’

A video clip from French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent trip to Ukraine has stirred up a storm of controversy online, with many social media users claiming he was caught on camera with what looked like a small bag of cocaine.

Was French President Macron Snorting Coke During Ukraine Trip? Viral Video Has The Internet Splitting; French Media Says ‘No Evidence’

A video clip from French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent trip to Ukraine has stirred up a storm of controversy online.


A video clip from French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent trip to Ukraine has stirred up a storm of controversy online, with many social media users claiming he was caught on camera with what looked like a small bag of cocaine.

The moment, which was filmed during a train ride from Poland to Ukraine, has gone viral in recent days. It shows Macron sitting at a table with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The video, which only lasts a few seconds, appears to capture a small bag of white powder and a metal spoon on the table. According to many online viewers, Macron quickly grabs the bag and pockets it, while Merz seems to hide the spoon.

Social Media Explodes With Speculation

As soon as the video started circulating, social media users jumped in with wild speculation. Some insisted that Macron was caught red-handed with a bag of drugs, while others suggested that Merz was trying to conceal a cocaine straw or spoon. The accusations spread quickly across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, where many users reposted the clip with their own commentary and theories.

One user, @CollinRugg, shared the video on X and suggested that the French media was scrambling to defend Macron and his counterparts.

French Media Pushes Back: “No Evidence”

French news outlet Libération responded to the rumors, strongly denying any drug use or suspicious behavior by Macron or the other leaders. The publication claimed there was “no evidence” to back up the social media theories. According to their reporting, the object that Macron appeared to pick up was actually just a handkerchief, and the item Merz was holding was simply a drink stirrer.

Libération went further, calling the rumors nothing more than “conspiracy theories” fueled by online misinformation. The outlet emphasized that speculation based on a few seconds of unclear footage should not be treated as fact.

Russia Weighs In With Accusations

The controversy escalated when Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the video. According to Turkish news organization Turkiye Today, Zakharova accused Macron, Merz, and Starmer of using drugs during their recent visit to Ukraine. She referenced the viral video as part of her claim, though she provided no additional proof.

These accusations, coming from an official Russian government source, added fuel to the fire and led to more international attention on the story. However, no official investigation has been launched, and the leaders involved have not made any public statements responding directly to the claims.

French Officials Call Allegations “Absurd”

In response to the growing speculation, French officials dismissed the entire narrative. They labeled the idea that President Macron was carrying drugs “absurd” and warned against the spread of misinformation that could damage international diplomatic relations.

Despite the pushback, the video continues to circulate widely online, and debates about what it actually shows remain heated in the comment sections.

An Online Storm with Real-World Consequences?

While many are treating the video as a joke or meme, some experts warn that incidents like this could have more serious consequences. With global politics already tense—particularly over the war in Ukraine and ongoing Western support for the country—misinformation campaigns or viral hoaxes can easily be weaponized.

For now, what actually happened in that train car remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that a few seconds of grainy footage were enough to set off a political storm that shows no signs of slowing down.

