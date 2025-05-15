Was French President Macron Using Cocaine During Train Trip To Ukraine? Rumour Debunked

Unfounded rumors that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz used cocaine during a train trip to Ukraine last weekend have been widely dismissed, but not before spreading rapidly across the internet and being picked up by conspiracy theorists and even Russian officials.

The claim appeared to begin on a French social media account, before spiraling into a full-blown international smear campaign.

A video clip that triggered the rumour shows Macron, Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer inside a train compartment en route to Kyiv. As Merz and Starmer walk into the room, Macron is seen picking up a white item from the table. Some social media users falsely suggested this was a bag of cocaine.

However, images and video captured by AFP and other news outlets clearly show that the item was nothing more than a crumpled white tissue.

Macron’s Office Calls It ‘Fake News’

Despite the video offering no credible evidence, the claims quickly caught fire online. Macron’s office responded on Sunday, calling the rumour “fake news… being spread by France’s enemies.”

The French government has frequently warned about Russian disinformation campaigns, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine. Officials in Paris believe this incident is part of that broader effort.

A Familiar Target for Conspiracy Theorists

This wasn’t the first time Macron has been targeted by baseless allegations. According to Justin Poncet, an expert in online propaganda, the French president has been nicknamed “powdered” by some far-right accounts, referencing earlier unfounded claims about cocaine use.

“This latest smear built on those past narratives,” Poncet told AFP. “We’re talking about several spheres working loosely together, but collectively they created what became a crowd phenomenon.”

One French security source said the rumour likely began on French-language accounts and then made its way into Russian-speaking spaces, where senior officials in Moscow picked it up.

From France to Russia—And Across the Atlantic

Far-right conspiracy figures in the U.S. also jumped in. Alex Jones, a known conspiracy theorist with a large online following, shared the video with his audience on Sunday. That helped give the rumour another boost.

Meanwhile, Russian officials including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and President Vladimir Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev also promoted the false claims. Russian media outlets like the English-language version of Pravda.com even published stories on the topic.

But online investigators say it didn’t necessarily start with Russia. A group called Antibot4Navalny, which monitors digital troll activity, said in its analysis that “‘Macron, Merz and Starmer were doing coke together on the train’ is UNLIKELY a Russian disinfo campaign.”

They added, “Kremlin-aligned Telegram channels and online media did AMPLIFY it. But the earliest viral tweets were likely first published BEFORE that, by authentic users.”

A Single Post Sparks a Storm

Tracing the start of such rumours is difficult, but French officials believe the earliest post may have been a comment left under a video clip showing Macron’s train ride. That comment suggested there were “little white bags” on the table.

The rumour spread quickly from there. By 7:46 pm Saturday, an account called RadioRoma posted the video with the caption questioning what Macron was “hiding from the camera.” That post alone gained over 3.4 million views and was shared around 5,000 times over the next three days.

The RadioRoma account is run by Louis Bopea, a former far-right National Rally figure in France. Bopea and his followers played a significant role in pushing the rumour into the spotlight.

Far-Right Politicians and Russia Join In

By midday Sunday, prominent far-right French politicians such as Florian Philippot and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan were also sharing the conspiracy. “What is Macron hiding?!” Philippot posted.

Russian media and government officials then helped propel the rumour even further. Zakharova and Dmitriev both made statements referencing the video, even though there was no proof of any wrongdoing.

The English-language Russian outlet Pravda.com covered the story in detail, treating it as a serious allegation rather than a baseless online rumour.

Adding to the rumour’s spread was U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has a history of spreading misinformation. His post about the train video was widely viewed. Jones is infamous for falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was staged—claims that led to a massive defamation lawsuit against him.

France Pushes Back Against Disinformation

While the rumour has now been thoroughly debunked, it shows how quickly misinformation can spread when promoted by far-right influencers and state-aligned media. French authorities continue to call out such disinformation as part of a broader campaign to undermine European unity amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

And as Macron’s office put it, these kinds of attacks are not just careless rumors—they’re “fake news… being spread by France’s enemies.”