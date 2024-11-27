Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Was Russia’s Recent Missile Fired At Ukraine Equipped With Dummy Warheads?

Russia tested a new ballistic missile on Dnipro, Ukraine, with dummy warheads and no explosives, causing minimal damage. Officials say it was a warning to the West after Ukraine's strikes.

Was Russia’s Recent Missile Fired At Ukraine Equipped With Dummy Warheads?

Last week, Russia conducted a test of a new ballistic missile targeting the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, which carried multiple warheads but no explosives and only caused minimal damage, according to two senior Ukrainian government officials. The test was interpreted as a message to the West after the U.S. and Britain allowed Ukraine to strike targets within Russian territory.

The Purpose and Details of the Test

The sources revealed that it was fitted with dummy warheads, which, to some extent, contributed to its limited impact on the ground. One source described the damage as “quite small,” while the other noted, “In this case, (the missile) was without explosives …There were no types of explosions like we expected. There was something, but it was not huge.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the test was successful and declared the launch as a success. According to him, the missile hit the target, a missile and defense facility in Dnipro. Putin also announced that Russia will continue testing the Oreshnik missile in combat and has a stock ready for deployment.

Strategic Context and Development

The Oreshnik is an intermediate-range ballistic missile that is considered an experimental weapon. Western experts link it to the RS-26 missile system. Intermediate-range ballistic missiles are designed for long-range nuclear strikes and are usually aimed at locations thousands of kilometers away. However, the missile launched from the Astrakhan region in Russia traveled only about 700 km.

US officials have revealed that Russia may have only a few of these missiles. The design of the missile enables the reentry vehicle, which normally carries the warhead, to be fitted with instrumentation. This helps the developers measure the performance of the missile during the test. However, it is not known whether the Russian warheads contained such technology.

Ukrainian Response and Counter Measures

It is known that while keeping details of military airstrikes under wraps since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, Ukraine still said something about the Oreshnik missile test. Ukrainian officials are already working to develop air defense systems to counteract such weaponry.

Expert Perspective on the Test

Jeffrey Lewis, the director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California, shared his opinion on the missile test. “I would say this is an incredibly expensive way to deliver what is probably not that much destruction,” he said, highlighting the high costs of using such advanced weaponry for relatively limited impact.

ALSO READ: Ceasefire Agreement Ends Israel-Hezbollah Conflict, Check Points

Filed under

ballistic missile DUMMY WARHEADS russia ukraine
Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Vikas Aghadi Plans National Protest Over EVM Credibility After Maharashtra Election Defeat

Maha Vikas Aghadi Plans National Protest Over EVM Credibility After Maharashtra Election Defeat

ISKCON Kolkata Urges Indian Government To Address Attacks On Monks In Bangladesh

ISKCON Kolkata Urges Indian Government To Address Attacks On Monks In Bangladesh

Sambhal Violence: UP Government Plans to Recover Damages from Protesters; Stone Pelters’ Posters to Be Displayed

Sambhal Violence: UP Government Plans to Recover Damages from Protesters; Stone Pelters’ Posters to Be...

Hire IAS And IPS officers From B-schools Instaead Of UPSC: Narayana Murthy

Hire IAS And IPS officers From B-schools Instaead Of UPSC: Narayana Murthy

Popular YouTube Show, Hot Ones, Turns Down Kamala Harris: ‘Didn’t Want To Delve Into Politics’

Popular YouTube Show, Hot Ones, Turns Down Kamala Harris: ‘Didn’t Want To Delve Into Politics’

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s Why The Singer Said ‘I Mean Literally Ripped’

Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction At F1 Grand Prix In Las Vegas? Here’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox