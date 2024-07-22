Was Trump's Attempted Assassination The Final Nail In Biden's Political Coffin?

After surviving an attempted assassination and making a prominent appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC), former President Donald Trump’s popularity has seen a notable upswing, according to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll. Trump’s favorability rating surged to 40%, the highest it has been in four years of polling by ABC News/Ipsos, which typically hovered in the low to mid 30% range previously.

Despite this rise, about 51% of Americans still view Trump unfavorably. At the RNC, Trump delivered a 90-minute speech criticizing Democrats and President Joe Biden on various issues, including immigration, following earlier calls for national unity.

Biden’s Favorability Had Dipped

Biden’s current favorability rating had dipped below Trump’s, settling at 32%, with 55% expressing an unfavorable view of the incumbent president. This marks minimal change from his 33% rating in early August 2023. While Trump garnered enthusiastic support during his nomination acceptance among Republican supporters, Biden is facing growing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to step aside from the race.

The sentiment is reflected among a majority of Democrats, with 60% advocating for Biden to withdraw from the campaign, contrasting slightly with 44% of Republicans who believed he should continue. This sentiment aligned with views within the Trump campaign that Biden would pose a weaker challenge compared to an alternative candidate.

Overall, 55% of the American public would be dissatisfied with Biden as the Democratic nominee for president. However, within the Democratic Party itself, 58% express satisfaction with Biden remaining as their nominee.

According to the poll, 15% of Americans are “double haters,” holding unfavorable views of both Trump and Biden. In terms of uniting the country as president, Americans trust Trump more than Biden by a seven-point margin, with 38% preferring Trump compared to 31% for Biden. A notable 29% of Americans expressed trust in neither candidate to fulfill this role effectively.

Biden Announces Support For Kamala Harris